Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People check in at Haneda Airport's domestic terminal in Tokyo. Photo: AP file
national

Rapid coronavirus testing centers to open at Tokyo's Haneda airport

8 Comments
TOKYO

Privately run coronavirus testing centers at Tokyo's Haneda airport for boarding passengers will open on Saturday.

The rapid testing facilities will conduct antigen tests, which provide results in roughly 15 minutes, for 1,800 yen, while also offering polymerase chain reaction tests, which take longer than antigen tests, for 1,900 yen but only for those not departing the same day.

The centers will be set up at Haneda's Terminal 1 and 2 for domestic flights from Saturday, at a time when passenger numbers remain low as Japan has recently seen a resurgence in COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the virus, and will have a combined capacity to administer 2,100 antigen tests and 1,500 PCR tests per day.

An official of Kinoshita Group Co, which manages the testing centers together with airport operator Japan Airport Terminal Co, said the services will give traveling passengers peace of mind and also benefit passengers who have to go on urgent business trips.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
Login to comment

Potentially a good idea, but very limited considering PCR results aren't ready on the day of departure and only the domestic terminals have the facilities.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

1,500 is a drop in the bucket compared to demand.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I guess when I want to be tested I will just go to the Airport! Hospitals/Clinics won't test us unless we have Symtoms, so I am glad we have other options!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Remember when, so long ago, when it was difficult AND so expensive to get ANY kind of COVID test in Japan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How can the tests be so cheap when they cost so much at clinics and hospitals?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I echo the comments above.

[Still no testing at my place of work...]

0 ( +0 / -0 )

In between the reconstructed nihombashi bridge and yoshinoya

1 ( +1 / -0 )

PCR test results in 2 hours for only ¥1,900. Very convenient!

(See photo for prices turnaround times: https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/04/8b7249c450c2-rapid-coronavirus-testing-centers-at-tokyo-airport-open-to-media.html)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo