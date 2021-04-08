Rapid coronavirus testing centers to open at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Privately run coronavirus testing centers at Tokyo's Haneda airport for boarding passengers will open on Saturday.
The rapid testing facilities will conduct antigen tests, which provide results in roughly 15 minutes, for 1,800 yen, while also offering polymerase chain reaction tests, which take longer than antigen tests, for 1,900 yen but only for those not departing the same day.
The centers will be set up at Haneda's Terminal 1 and 2 for domestic flights from Saturday, at a time when passenger numbers remain low as Japan has recently seen a resurgence in COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the virus, and will have a combined capacity to administer 2,100 antigen tests and 1,500 PCR tests per day.
An official of Kinoshita Group Co, which manages the testing centers together with airport operator Japan Airport Terminal Co, said the services will give traveling passengers peace of mind and also benefit passengers who have to go on urgent business trips.© KYODO
JeffLee
Potentially a good idea, but very limited considering PCR results aren't ready on the day of departure and only the domestic terminals have the facilities.
GdTokyo
1,500 is a drop in the bucket compared to demand.
Ricky Sanchez
I guess when I want to be tested I will just go to the Airport! Hospitals/Clinics won't test us unless we have Symtoms, so I am glad we have other options!
snowymountainhell
Remember when, so long ago, when it was difficult AND so expensive to get ANY kind of COVID test in Japan?
P. Smith
How can the tests be so cheap when they cost so much at clinics and hospitals?
obladi
I echo the comments above.
[Still no testing at my place of work...]
Simian Lane
In between the reconstructed nihombashi bridge and yoshinoya
Asiaman7
PCR test results in 2 hours for only ¥1,900. Very convenient!
(See photo for prices turnaround times: https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/04/8b7249c450c2-rapid-coronavirus-testing-centers-at-tokyo-airport-open-to-media.html)