Record ¥4.5 bil in lost cash turned in to Tokyo police in 2024

Tokyo police saw a record 4.49 billion yen worth of cash turned in as lost property in 2024, up 1.8 percent from the previous year, amid a surge in inbound tourists and as more people went out after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The largest single amount of cash brought to the police totaled around 11.6 million yen, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's lost and found center has also revealed.

About 3.2 billion yen was returned to the various owners, and some 570 million yen was given back to those who found the money. Around 660 million yen became metropolitan government revenue.

Approximately 4.4 million items were handed in to the police, up 7.8 percent from the previous year, also hitting a record high.

Of the items, driver's licenses and other identification documents made up the largest proportion at about 830,000, while there was a noticeable increase in electronic equipment, including wireless earphones and e-cigarettes, the police said.

