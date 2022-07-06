Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People cross a street in intense sun in Tokyo on June 28. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Record 15,000 people taken to hospital in June due to heat

TOKYO

A historic June heatwave caused more than 15,000 people to be taken to hospital in an ambulance across Japan with heatstroke or heat exhaustion, a record high for the month, according to preliminary government data.

The number of people treated in June totaled 15,657, the highest since comparable data became available in 2010, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday, more than doubling the previous high of 6,980 recorded in 2011.

About 70 percent of cases were registered in the week between June 24 and 30, when the population sweated through a heatwave. In the month, a record high June temperature was marked at 338 of the Japan Meteorological Agency's 914 observation station.

A record 17 people died after being transported to hospitals, surpassing the 14 that died in 2011.

"On top of the unusual heat wave, some people may have had difficulty adjusting to the sharp rise in temperature," an agency official said, calling on people to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to avoid heatstroke.

Of the total, more than 50 percent were aged 65 or older, while 40 percent developed symptoms at home.

The data showed 439 people suffered symptoms that required a more than three-week stay in a hospital, while 5,261 people had moderate symptoms and were kept in hospital for a shorter period of time.

The cumulative number of people transported to hospitals from May 1 to July 3 was 24,495, rising 3.4-fold from a year earlier, according to the data.

Drink, drink, drink.

Water simple nice help.

Body need. Small cup no good

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Record 15,000 people taken to hospital in June due to heat

of course. just look at the picture.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's what happens when you mix pandemic masks even while jogging outside and energy crisis.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

People seem alot weaker these days

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I saw a woman collapse as she entered the local Izumiya this afternoon after coming out of the heat. Staff and a couple of bystanders beat me to her and got her on her feet, leading her to a seat in the air-conditioning while another seemed to call an ambulance. She was wearing what looked like four or five layers of clothes, mask, hat, towel around her neck, and gloves. I'm sure she's okay, but people... you do NOT need to bundle up for winter in mid-summer. I guarantee many who got heatstroke were all covered up in similar fashion, or using those stupid neck and hand-hand fans which serve as blow dryers in this heat.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's time to declare state of emergency. People are dying.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

People in Japan very frequently take weather as if carved in stone, with each month and week having a supposed temperature and fixed climate, change of clothes, daily routine, diet, etc. Is decided by date in advance as if it was a weather forecast system.

Climate change is making this quite dangerous, heat waves can come very eariy and increase the temperature very quickly, for people not used to this it can be the difference between a difficult day or being hospitalized (or worse).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

