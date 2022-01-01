Record 235 COVID-19 cases reported among U.S. forces in Okinawa

A single-day record of 235 COVID-19 cases among U.S. forces in Okinawa Prefecture was confirmed Saturday, local officials said, following a cluster infection that broke out last month at one of the U.S. bases there.
Whether the cases were of the Omicron variant, a highly transmissible strain, was unknown, as was the breakdown of the U.S. bases affected. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases related to the U.S. military has now reached 3,613.
Japan's border control measures have come under scrutiny in the wake of a group infection at the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in the southern island prefecture, which hosts the bulk of the U.S. military facilities in the country.
Over 250 people were known to have been infected with the coronavirus at the base.
A prefectural official called on the U.S. forces to take thorough antivirus measures, warning that an increase in infections at bases would raise the risks for nonmilitary personnel working there.
On Friday, the Foreign Ministry said the U.S. forces in Japan now require all of their personnel to test for COVID-19 within 24 hours after their arrival in the country.
Under an agreement between Japan and the United States, quarantine measures for U.S. military personnel on arrival are carried out by the United States, which means they are not subject to Japanese quarantine rules at airports.
The Japanese government has said the U.S. Defense Department had exempted its personnel from undergoing PCR tests because of the progress in vaccinations in the military and lower infection cases globally.
The forces have said the exemption began in September for vaccinated personnel coming to their facilities in Japan by military aircraft. Since the cluster infection, they have required their personnel coming to Japan to undergo the testing 72 hours ahead of departure.
Meanwhile, Tokyo reported on Saturday 79 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number since early October, continuing a gradual rebound amid the spread of Omicron. The Japanese capital is one of the areas to have reported a community spread of the variant.
In late November, Japan implemented strict border controls to stop the Omicron variant from entering by banning the entry of nonresident foreign nationals. It has also toughened quarantine measures for Japanese citizens and foreign residents who have recently been to certain countries or regions.© KYODO
4 Comments
Good
Lock them up.
Septim Dynasty
COVID-19 grand parties will rise across Japan due to Americans.
Yrral
Maybe they got it from. Japanese, while visiting bars, Japanese government is lying about cases, why are their more Japanese in hospital with Covid, than. daily cases
Monty
because of the progress in vaccinations in the military
And even so 235 record cases.
That says everything about the effectiveness of the Vaccine against catching the virus.
Unfortunately the US Military was so stupid to believe, that if you are vaccinated, you are safe.
But who can blame them.
We hear that day in day out from the so called experts, that if we take the vaccine, we are safe.
But cases like that, ongoing cases on cruiseships, more and more vaccinated people are getting infected and spread the Virus, shows us, that we are far away of being safe if we are vaccinated.
Haaa Nemui
Not once have I seen an expert claim we are safe if we are vaccinated. Better protected yes, but not safe.
Yrral
They should test Japanese, that work on the base, how many of them are spreading the virus