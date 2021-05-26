Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Record low number of pregnancies reported in Japan in 2020

TOKYO

The number of pregnancies reported in 2020 reached a new low amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

Municipalities across Japan recorded 872,227 pregnancies last year, down 4.8 percent from a year before, suggesting that the number of babies born in 2021 is likely to fall below the 800,000 line for the first time.

The data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare puts even more pressure on the government, which in addition to tackling a persistently low birth rate is also dealing with a rapidly aging population.

Soaring social security spending to cover pensions and medical care for the elderly weighs heavily on the world's third-largest economy's budget.

The annual number of newborns sank below 900,000 for the first time in 2019. The number is likely to further decline to below 850,000 in 2020, according to government sources.

The projected fall in births in 2021 is likely the result of the tough employment situation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and a reluctance for women to travel to their parents' home to give birth, as is tradition in Japan.

The ministry on Wednesday released the number of pregnancies reported in November and December and added it to the total already compiled for January to October.

There were 69,804 record pregnancies in November, down 4.8 percent from the year before and 75,755 in December, down 1.8 percent.

Every month except for March posted a year-on-year decline in the number of pregnancies in 2020, with the largest fall of 17.6 percent registered in May, two months after public concern over the spread of the pandemic heightened and organizers decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics by one year to the summer of 2021.

The ministry said the number of pregnancies has continued to decline into 2021, with the number dropping 7.1 percent in January from the year before to 76,985.

Edging closer to the inevitable extinction of the Japanese ethnic group (no, Japanese is not a 'race' despite what they may say in Japan).

There are only two options, more immigrants marrying Japanese or a sudden increase in the fertility rate.

I can't see either of these happening, can you?

Japan is way below the replacement fertility rate required just to maintain a population, let alone increase it. At current projections it'll be less than 20 million by 2100. Could the last one please turn off the lights? (Or start having babies!)

The projected fall in births in 2021 is likely the result of the tough employment situation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and a reluctance for women to travel to their parents' home to give birth, as is tradition in Japan.

Or less sex in a pandemic.

https://www.mdlinx.com/article/sex-another-casualty-of-the-pandemic/1NZpJ6Nkr8BvHOOXKp7kJ8

Start asking babies is so old fashioned and disrespectful to women.

It is a womens equality and freedom of choice.

Japan is not the only country in the world with birth rate decrease. It is globally in many economical countries.

Modern society is expensive that both partners need to work for income stability, economic opportunity and national, international crisis.

What is building up is the annihilation of the economy. No workforce means less creativity, less construction, less maintenance, less everything.

It thus means for sure a drop in collectable taxes for the gov, in retirement pension, in opportunities. More burden for the youth.

I would immigrate if I was a young Japanese. No way I can live in grandpa grandma world where adult diapers are the standard.

