Relatives of Mt Ontake eruption victims visit summit for 1st time

Families of people killed in the 2014 eruption of Mt Ontake hike up the volcano on Wednesday, a day before the fourth anniversary of Japan's deadliest postwar volcanic disaster.

Families of victims who died in the 2014 eruption of Mt Ontake climbed to the summit on Wednesday for the first time since Japan's deadliest postwar volcanic disaster.

A day before the fourth anniversary of the eruption, which claimed 58 lives and left five other people unaccounted for, entry restrictions on a path to the summit were lifted at 10:30 a.m. and a group of around 30 relatives ascended the 3,067-meter mountain in central Japan to mourn for their loved ones.

They offered silent prayers in a memorial service and set up a cenotaph bearing the inscription: "The memory of this tragedy should never fade away."

"We've waited for this chance for four years. Until now, we had only been able to imagine (what the summit area was like) by looking at pictures, but it is very important for families of the victims to be able to go there," said Hideko Sherlock, 59, secretariat head of a group of relatives.

Observing the mountain peak where a destroyed stone statue remains, she said, "After standing on the summit, I felt how horrendous it must have been (at the time of the disaster)."

Families had been calling for a visit to the long-restricted summit area where many victims were found. Visitors are now allowed to climb some 600 meters from the ninth station to the peak during the climbing season that runs through noon on Oct 8.

Junichi Horiguchi, 72, whose 37-year-old son Hideki was killed in the eruption, said, "I did not have confidence in my physical strength but I came here to mourn for my son."

"This is a beautiful mountain. Why didn't he bring us here when he was alive?" asked Horiguchi's 69-year-old wife Hiroko.

After setting up an evacuation shelter that can accommodate around 90 people and a loudspeaker to issue warnings, the local town of Kiso judged it can allow climbers to enter the summit area of the mountain straddling Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

Restrictions are still in place for other mountain paths leading to the summit from different locations.

The eruption occurred on Sept 27, 2014, when the alert level for the volcano was set at 1, the lowest on a scale of five. Some relatives filed a damages suit in 2017 against the central and Nagano prefectural governments for failing to raise the alert level despite an increase in volcanic activity before the disaster.

Following the disaster, Japan's weather agency revised its standards and expressions on eruption alert levels. It also introduced new measures such as providing notifications of volcanic activity more swiftly.

© KYODO