Remains of March 11, 2011 disaster victim returned to family

Seven years and nine months after the March 11, 2011 disaster in the Tohoku region, the remains of a body found in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, in October were identified and given to the family of the deceased.

The remains were identified as that of Saiko Sato, 60, Fuji TV reported. Her husband, Nobuyuki Sato, who received the remains on Tuesday, commented, “She must have been in so much pain.”

The remains were found under debris on the shores of Kesennuma by a construction worker at a nearby seawall.

In Miyagi Prefecture, 1,220 people are still officially listed as missing from the disaster.

