Rental kimono company causes distress for hundreds of women on Coming-of-Age Day

A rental kimono company caused a stir on Monday, with hundreds of young women prevented from wearing a kimono to their coming-of-age ceremonies after losing contact with shops run by the company.

Police received complaints from people who were supposed to rent kimonos or receive help in wearing them from the company that they could not contact the shops or no one was there.

About 300 women are believed to have had problems due to the company called Harenohi, which was established in October 2008. Women in Japan traditionally wear furisode kimonos for once-in-a-lifetime ceremonies for 20-year-olds held by municipalities across the county around the Coming-of-Age Day, or the second Monday of January.

According to the company's website, it runs four shops, of which three -- one in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and the other two in Hachioji, Tokyo, and Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture -- were closed on the day.

Miu Uchiyama, a college student, said she had to borrow a kimono from her mother's friend.

"I was crying the whole time...I can't believe this happened at my coming-of-age ceremony," she said.

In Yokohama, about 200 women were waiting for employees of the local shop to help them wear kimonos at a hotel. But the shop has been closed since Sunday with no presence of its personnel, according to the local commercial complex which houses the shop. The facility has not been able to contact staff at the shop.

There were also no employees at the shop in Hachioji on Monday and around a hundred women reported to local police about the situation, the police said.

The Tsukuba shop caused no major problems as it had been open until Sunday, the day local governments in Ibaraki held their coming-of-age ceremonies.

Employees at the shop in Fukuoka Prefecture showed up Monday and helped customers wear kimonos. A store employee said they have not been able to contact the company's president since the new year began but the store manager decided to open the shop.

© KYODO