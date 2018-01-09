Rental kimono company causes distress for hundreds of women on Coming-of-Age Day

A rental kimono company caused a stir on Monday, with hundreds of young women prevented from wearing a kimono to their coming-of-age ceremonies after losing contact with shops run by the company.
Police received complaints from people who were supposed to rent kimonos or receive help in wearing them from the company that they could not contact the shops or no one was there.
About 300 women are believed to have had problems due to the company called Harenohi, which was established in October 2008. Women in Japan traditionally wear furisode kimonos for once-in-a-lifetime ceremonies for 20-year-olds held by municipalities across the county around the Coming-of-Age Day, or the second Monday of January.
According to the company's website, it runs four shops, of which three -- one in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, and the other two in Hachioji, Tokyo, and Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture -- were closed on the day.
Miu Uchiyama, a college student, said she had to borrow a kimono from her mother's friend.
"I was crying the whole time...I can't believe this happened at my coming-of-age ceremony," she said.
In Yokohama, about 200 women were waiting for employees of the local shop to help them wear kimonos at a hotel. But the shop has been closed since Sunday with no presence of its personnel, according to the local commercial complex which houses the shop. The facility has not been able to contact staff at the shop.
There were also no employees at the shop in Hachioji on Monday and around a hundred women reported to local police about the situation, the police said.
The Tsukuba shop caused no major problems as it had been open until Sunday, the day local governments in Ibaraki held their coming-of-age ceremonies.
Employees at the shop in Fukuoka Prefecture showed up Monday and helped customers wear kimonos. A store employee said they have not been able to contact the company's president since the new year began but the store manager decided to open the shop.© KYODO
Yubaru
I feel sorry for these young women, as it is truly a huge deal for most of them, and many spend hundreds of thousands of yen on their kimono's , hair, and makeup.
sensei258
Class action lawsuit
Jonathan Prin
I don't understand. Do they get their kimonos on that day only ? Not wise to do so...
I would try before and keep it at home and do with friends all the preparation.
I hope they all made it because they are all beautiful and excited on that day. Loving it. !
Speed
@ Jonathan Prin: Many kimono rental shops hold on to the kimonos and have the women come in on the morning of the ceremony to help them put them on and set their hair since it's difficult and time consuming.
Often, when the girls go in to pay and rent the kimonos they don't take them home since they can't put them on themselves anyway and its much more convenient to leave them there until the morning of the ceremony.
Unfortunately, for these girls they were jacked. Perhaps, the owner ran off the with money?
Maria
Good for them. They realised the company has probably gone down, but did the right thing.
What a shame the employees of the other three didn't feel able to do the same, but their panic and indecisiveness is understandable.
Educator60
Some of the young women who had their furisode and were only going to the shops or hotel venues arranged by the shops to be dressed were lucky to be able to receive help from other companies or volunteers. But even for them the loss of money and stress must have been exhausting.
It’s being reported that Hare no hi had not been paying the rent for shops or employee salaries.
It also should be noted that because the trend is to reserve up to two years before in order to be assured of a place and get the girl’s preferred selection of furisode, there might be a lot of people who have already paid for 2019 and maybe even 2020.
Educator60
Jonathan Prin, “I don't understand. Do they get their kimonos on that day only ? Not wise to do so...”
Some families have furisode passed down the generations and some purchase new ones (but most probably won’t as they’ll be unlikely to have many if any other opportunities to wear them). The majority probably rent them and it would actually be foolhardy to keep it home as they would be liable to pay damages to the rental shop if they soiled or damaged the kimono and many accessories. Not to mention all the space it would take up in the home and that few would be able to get dressed in them without professional help.
Educator60
Another reason few will do this at home is the professional photo albums they have done, sometimes arranged by the rental shop as part of the package.
Bill Lewis
We bought a kimono for our daughter. We just felt that as she gets older she will have many opportunities to wear it as her friends get married and she will want to dress up for the wedding and reception. Cheaper than renting one each time. We have a very dependable beauty salon that has taken care of my wife and daughters every time they have had occasion to wear a kimono.
papigiulio
The girls in this story thought they had a very dependable salon as well. Not everyone can afford a kimono.