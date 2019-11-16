Rescue efforts continue after heavy rains kill 8 in east Japan

Men look at a swollen river in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday.

Search and rescue operations continued in eastern Japan on Saturday after torrential rains caused landslides and flooding in areas still reeling from damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month, authorities said.

The Chiba prefectural government asked the Self-Defense Forces to send troops on a search and rescue mission for those missing. The rain prompted the prefectural government to issue an evacuation order for residents of some municipalities.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, including a woman whose body was discovered in an area where landslides damaged houses, police and other sources said.

Rescue workers using helicopters continued to search for survivors and winched people to safety after rivers overflowed and submerged vast areas including roads and rail tracks.

Ichihara city in the prefecture saw more than 280 millimeters of rain in a 12-hour period Friday, surpassing the average monthly total for October in just half a day, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Two rivers in Ichihara overflowed, submerging neighboring areas. Rivers in Chiba city and Kashiwa, as well as a river in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, also flooded.

Some flights to Narita airport were cancelled Friday due to the rain, affecting travelers using one of the country's largest international airports.

Some commercial flights originally bound for Narita airport in the prefecture had to change their destinations due to the heavy rain, Narita International Airport Co. said.

