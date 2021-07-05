Rescuers search for at least 80 missing in Atami mudslide

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through the seaside resort town of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, killing at least three people.
Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
Initially, 147 of those people were unreachable, but that number was revised downward after city officials confirmed some had safely evacuated or were away when the disaster struck, it said.
The disaster is an added trial as authorities prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, due to start in less than three weeks, while Japan is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that rescue workers, including police, self-defense troops, firefighters and coast guard personnel, are doing their utmost "to rescue those who may be buried under the mud and waiting for help as soon as possible."
At least 20 were initially described as missing. Since Atami is a vacation city, many apartments and homes are unoccupied for long parts of the year, with their listed residents living in other places.
Others may be away visiting relatives or friends or not answering the phone, officials said. They hope to get in touch with more of those unaccounted for on Monday.
The landslide occurred Saturday after several days of heavy rains. Witnesses heard a giant roar as a small stream turned into a torrent, carrying black mud, trees, rocks and debris from buildings.
Bystanders were heard gasping in horror on cell phone videos taken as it happened.
Like many seaside and mountain towns in Japan, Atami is built on steep hillsides, its roads winding through bits of forest and heavy vegetation. With other parts of the country expecting heavy downpours in what is known as Japan's rainy season, authorities elsewhere were also surveying hillsides. NHK carried a program Monday about risk factors and warning signs that might precede a landslide.
Three coast guard ships, and six military drones were backing up the hundreds of troops, firefighters and other rescue workers toiling in the rain and fog in search of possible survivors.
The mudslide struck Atami's Izusan neighborhood, known for its hot springs, a shrine and shopping streets. Atami, which has a population of 36,800, is about 100 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.
Naoto Date, an actor who happened to be visiting the Izusan area after a filming session, woke up to sirens in the neighborhood when he was in his house, which is next to his mother's. Both of them were safe, but he made sure his mother walked to a nearby community center to evacuate, and he called all his friends and schoolmates and made sure they'd survived.
"I grew up here and my classmates and friends live here. I'm so sad to see my neighborhood where I used to play with my friends is now destroyed," Date told The Associated Press in a video interview from his home in Atami.
Date said his friends all had safely evacuated and his mother moved to a hotel in a safer location. Date, who usually lives in Tokyo, said he was staying away from evacuation centers due to concern about the coronavirus.
Even though his house was located in a hazard area, he said he never imagined it would be hit by a disaster.
"I used to take it not so seriously and I regret that," he said. He filmed scenes in his neighborhood with muddy water gushing down and rescuers wading through knee-deep mud.
He also went to the sea where toppled cars were floating with debris from destroyed homes. "Many people saw their homes and belongings and everything washed away. They won't be able to return home, and it must require an unimaginable effort to recover."
Three people had been found dead as of early Monday, Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local officials said. Twenty-three people stranded by the mudslide were rescued, including three who were injured.
Shizuoka's governor, Heita Kawakatsu told a news conference Sunday that construction upstream may have been a factor in the mudslide. Citing a preliminary examination by drone, Kawakatsu said massive amounts of soil that had been heaped up in the construction area had all washed down.
Kawakatsu said he will investigate. Media reports said a planned housing development was abandoned after its operator ran into financial problems.
The Izusan area is one of 660,000 locations in the country identified as prone to mudslides on a hazard map issued by the government, but is not widely publicized and public awareness is low.
Early July near the end of a rainy season often is a time of deadly flooding and mudslides triggered by torrential rains, which many experts say are worsening due to global warming.
Early July near the end of a rainy season often is a time of deadly flooding and mudslides triggered by torrential rains, which many experts say are worsening due to global warming.

A year ago, flooding and mudslides triggered by heavy rain in Kumamoto and four other prefectures in the Kyushu region in southern Japan left nearly 80 people dead. In July 2018, hillsides in crowded residential areas in Hiroshima collapsed, leaving 20 dead. In 2017, mudslides and flooding in the Kyushu region killed 40.
Derek Grebe
"Construction upstream may have been a factor in the mudslide. Citing a preliminary examination by drone, Kawakatsu said massive amounts of soil that had been heaped up in the construction area had all washed down."
Here's a story which will disappear conveniently in the next few weeks, I'll bet you. A certain group of gentlemen with custom-made gloves will persuade Mr. Kawakatsu that there's nothing to look into.
kurisupisu
Atami is quite literally built on sand…
kohakuebisu
Just fwiw, but while the spot in the photo is on the access road to the mountaintop clearing with the mega solar installation, it is several hundred meters from the solar panels themselves. Apparently this spot that collapsed was infilled in the form of big artificial steps ten years or so ago. This was around the same time as the resort home development also visible in the photo.
William77
This is another proof that global warming is THE major issue that our planet is facing.
The effects are getting catastrophic.
My heart goes to the victim of this natural disaster.
englisc aspyrgend
While I am very sorry for those caught up in this, and accepting that Japan has a lot of mountainous areas and very limited flat space which necessitates building on areas you would ideally avoid; strictly enforced building regulations and effective ground stabilisation by the developer should be a minimum.
zichi
The origins of these towns and villages go back many hundreds of years. But climate change is having an effect. More rain in three days than the usual whole month. Typhoons have become stronger and more dangerous.
Mark
That is one hell of a steep hill, who would want to build anything below it??? or even above it?
Kyo Hiromitsu
Mud slides like that one are reallynhard to prevent. sadly the plains are always under them.
kurisupisu
@zichi
You might wish to blame climate change but I blame greed.
Atami and other resorts have been over exploited-they have nothing in common with their early origins.
Locating habitation on unsafe areas is not commonsense.
If you have ever hiked up Mt Rokko then you would have seen some houses precariously perched near the top cable car station.
Going out on the subway line from Sannomiya one can find massive tower blocks perched on small mountains.
Obviously disasters just waiting to happen-that is what I am talking about.
zichi
kurisupisu
we are regular visitors to Atami to a friends vacation home. Go painting around there. Greed does not explain away the increase in rainfall.
Bjorn Tomention
It's a tragedy, RIP to those who lost their lives and I hope those who survived and lost every other thing can over come the difficulties they now face.
Aside from all the other issues going on, Best wishes and condolences to those who are suffering now down in that great little town.
zichi
Shizuoka: Izu is under a landslide alert warning.
Kyo Hiromitsu
@zichi blaming that disaster to climate change is wrong without a proper study.
that mudslide was going to happen someday by nature itself.
I would blame it to the street above. Or a pothole and a semi truck hitting it everyday. or even water vapor not veing able to scape due to asphalt.
zichi
Kyo Hiromitsu
More rain in three days than usual in the month. There are many studies on climate change.
Landslides happen across the country. When I first went to live in the mountains in Nagano 30 years ago, there was a serious landslide in the village during the rainy season destroying many homes and killing 13 people. New to me and very shocking.
Most of Japan is some sort of disaster zone. There was no street above in Atami. Location can be seen on Google maps.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 10:22 pm JST
What kind of studies? What kind of climate change? Global cooling?
zichiToday 10:22 pm JST
30 years ago and a landslide? So is climate change the reason for what happened 30 years ago? How about landslides from 50 years ago? Climate change?
Where are the typical links for 'evidence '?
zichi
Interestingly, in the Tohoku tsunami disaster which swept across the plains of Miyagi inland for about 6 km, some pointed out the stones on the mountains saying not to live below those levels.
In Atami, we have a location of people living on mountains and suffer a tragic landslide. Mountains occupy over 80% of Japan's landmass.
Which is it? Plains or mountains?
We live on a plain next to the sea. Unlikely to never have a tsunami. But it is in a flood plain but the house is a couple of meters above ground level.
Tokyo is a massive city with numerous high rise buildings with an overdue Nankai earthquake. A major disaster if and when it happens.
quercetum
The standard Japanese response, and Atami is no exception, is that the authorities' warnings came too late. The standard foreigner response, somebody needs to get sued. Look around. Solar panels. There's your answer. How do you sue them if all construction paperwork was approved by the government? You sue the government? No, you just be quiet, endure, and the government subsidies will come. Government subsidies or compensation from a lawsuit; in the end they are the same. You'll have better luck with the former.
Bjorn Tomention
Enough of the doomsday predictions, life will go on or cease no matter what humans do on this planet, we are only ants on a stone wriggling and crawling around thinking we are significant, real life exists beyond what you imagine and try to paint.
This is an act of nature, this planet is an act of nature as is this whole damn galaxy, you not throwing out your garbage on time or riding your electric bicycle or praying to the lord makes no god damn difference at all and if you think it does then you need mental help !
It will rain and it will blow ask that legend Noah about the rain ................FFS get a grip son !
voiceofokinawa
It's just turned out that the mud slide at Atami had started at a spot upward on the mountain side where an Odawara-based developer had made land-fill work in 2007 to develop housing lots.
He said the company had no responsibility for the disaster because the land-fill work was officially sanctioned by Atami City and also because the housing lots had withstood disastrous torrential rainfalls in the past. (See Kyodo news headlined: "Responsibility denied by former real estate company official"「盛り土の不動産管理会社本幹部、責任を否定」)
At any rate, this was not a natural disaster at all but a man-made calamity without any doubt.
Bjorn Tomention
Zichi even the photo shows the street right above at the top of the land slide where the solar panels start, dont be so blind, go get your spectacles take a closer look.
the photo at the top of the article clearly show the Street, Road or carriage way as you might like to call it , zoom in its clearly visible.
zichi
Bjorn Tomention
An area up the mountain had been cleared of trees supposedly to develop the site. You can view the entire area on Google map to see the bigger picture. Aisome Bridge is where the mudslide passed.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Aizome+Bridge/@35.1149361,139.0742582,651a,35y,39.21t/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xa5e942ee37f01ec4!8m2!3d35.1111549!4d139.0844166
Bjorn Tomention
Zichi I know this area very well and ride it often on my motorcycle, I have been up and down these very streets and soem that have now been washed away.
I am familiar with the whole layout. I have also been on google the last day or two and have seen the area using satellite and street view to see if where I thought it was was correct.
Its sad and tragic, I cannot imagine the grief and anguish people are dealing with right now and can only hope people I know and are close to never have to.
Its not a good experience for anyone
Ask Noah bout heavy rainfall, Im sure it had nothing to do with green house gas emissions or fossil fuels though .........................................
zichi
Shizuoka Prefecture has released a drone video that shows the landslide at the crown of the mudslide:
https://youtu.be/wT488kWVRBY
"This suggests that the Atami mudflows started as a conventional landslide high up in the catchment. This is a typical response to very heavy rainfall. The ground will probably have undergone static liquefaction to form the highly mobile flow. Once channelised, it will have entrained water from the channel and deposits within the channel, especially those left from previous landslides, to create this terrifying mudflow."
"There are two interesting elements to this landslide. The first is that the initial failure appears to be quite deep-seated. The second is the presence of the road right at the headscarp. "
From the Landslide Blog
https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/
Kobe White Bar Owner
looks Like the area had no trees, get busy planting pine trees. No the cedars that the older generation preferred which causes all the hay fever.
RIP
Nongaco
No reciprocity is accepted because the Japan yen spent will help the economy of these countries