Rescuers search for survivors as death toll from floods, landslides rises to 132

Rescuers battled against time on Tuesday to save dozens of people who are still missing after torrential rains devastated parts of western Japan with flooding and landslides that have so far left 132 dead.

Search efforts continued in hardest-hit Hiroshima and Okayama as well as their neighboring prefectures despite the elapse of the first 72 hours since the disaster, considered the decisive period for finding survivors.

The downpours triggered many mudslides and flooded homes in a wide area mainly from Friday afternoon to early Saturday, with the number of deaths the highest caused by rain in Japan since 1982.

More than 20 people died in the city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, after river dikes collapsed, inundating around 4,600 homes.

Rescuers looked for people left stranded in their homes and searched flooded areas that are yet to be drained.

They also stepped up search efforts in Hiroshima Prefecture where massive landslides occurred, leaving dozens dead and multiple people still unaccounted for.

Scorching heat that followed the rains took a toll on the health of evacuees, with many unable to take showers or go to hospital to get necessary medicines.

At an elementary school in the Mabicho district in Kurashiki, where some 200 people took shelter, more than 10 large electric fans were operating amid hot weather.

"My body is sticky because I have not taken a bath. I left my glasses behind and cannot see anything," said a woman in her 70s, who was rescued by Self-Defense Forces personnel after being soaked in water up to her chest at her home.

During a meeting of the government's crisis response unit in Tokyo on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to swiftly provide emergency relief by using reserve funds without waiting for requests from local governments.

"We will assess the needs of victims and push for quick reconstruction," Abe said.

To address food and water shortages in disaster-hit areas, Abe said trucks taking supplies to convenience stores and other retailers will be treated as emergency vehicles.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that the government is expected to use reserve funds of about 2 billion yen ($18 million) for the relief.

Although the government is yet to grasp the extent of the damage, 347 homes were totally or partially destroyed and 9,868 homes were flooded as of Tuesday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The figures are expected to substantially increase as municipal authorities have yet to finish assessing the scale of the damage.

About 51,000 homes were cut off from electricity in six prefectures and some 269,672 homes suffered water outages in 12 prefectures, both in western Japan, as of Monday evening, according to the government.

The downpours hit businesses but some companies have begun resuming suspended operations. Daihatsu Motor Co, a minivehicle-making unit of Toyota Motor Corp., resumed operations at all its plants on Tuesday including those in Kyoto and Osaka prefectures, although it said it could still shut them again depending on parts procurement.

Farm equipment manufacturer Kubota Corp restarted operations at its Hyogo plant that had been flooded by the heavy rain.

© KYODO