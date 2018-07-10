Rescuers search for survivors as death toll from floods, landslides rises to 132

Rescuers battled against time on Tuesday to save dozens of people who are still missing after torrential rains devastated parts of western Japan with flooding and landslides that have so far left 132 dead.
Search efforts continued in hardest-hit Hiroshima and Okayama as well as their neighboring prefectures despite the elapse of the first 72 hours since the disaster, considered the decisive period for finding survivors.
The downpours triggered many mudslides and flooded homes in a wide area mainly from Friday afternoon to early Saturday, with the number of deaths the highest caused by rain in Japan since 1982.
More than 20 people died in the city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, after river dikes collapsed, inundating around 4,600 homes.
Rescuers looked for people left stranded in their homes and searched flooded areas that are yet to be drained.
They also stepped up search efforts in Hiroshima Prefecture where massive landslides occurred, leaving dozens dead and multiple people still unaccounted for.
Scorching heat that followed the rains took a toll on the health of evacuees, with many unable to take showers or go to hospital to get necessary medicines.
At an elementary school in the Mabicho district in Kurashiki, where some 200 people took shelter, more than 10 large electric fans were operating amid hot weather.
"My body is sticky because I have not taken a bath. I left my glasses behind and cannot see anything," said a woman in her 70s, who was rescued by Self-Defense Forces personnel after being soaked in water up to her chest at her home.
During a meeting of the government's crisis response unit in Tokyo on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to swiftly provide emergency relief by using reserve funds without waiting for requests from local governments.
"We will assess the needs of victims and push for quick reconstruction," Abe said.
To address food and water shortages in disaster-hit areas, Abe said trucks taking supplies to convenience stores and other retailers will be treated as emergency vehicles.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference that the government is expected to use reserve funds of about 2 billion yen ($18 million) for the relief.
Although the government is yet to grasp the extent of the damage, 347 homes were totally or partially destroyed and 9,868 homes were flooded as of Tuesday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
The figures are expected to substantially increase as municipal authorities have yet to finish assessing the scale of the damage.
About 51,000 homes were cut off from electricity in six prefectures and some 269,672 homes suffered water outages in 12 prefectures, both in western Japan, as of Monday evening, according to the government.
The downpours hit businesses but some companies have begun resuming suspended operations. Daihatsu Motor Co, a minivehicle-making unit of Toyota Motor Corp., resumed operations at all its plants on Tuesday including those in Kyoto and Osaka prefectures, although it said it could still shut them again depending on parts procurement.
Farm equipment manufacturer Kubota Corp restarted operations at its Hyogo plant that had been flooded by the heavy rain.© KYODO
puregaijin
This is so sad. Hope the missing have somehow survived. Stay strong. It comes this way and lives get shattered just like that!!!
MaikuC
I hope all the erased parents with children in affected disaster areas can at least be updated of their children's welfare and wellbeing.
thepersoniamnow
This gas to be a large failure of the part of the city government.
There was record rainfall for days and surely waters were backed up in a flood prone area (Hiroshima).
Why did a whole town get flooded? The worst areas look absolutely devastated by mud.
gelendestrasse
It's a disaster, made worse by a lack of evacuations. If three Mississippi levees breached a whole town would go under in the US too. Look how Katrina played out. The government has got to get people of of these places before the levee breaks.
smithinjapan
Horrible stuff. Stay safe, people.
And not often you hear "cataracts" used to describe rain.
Goodlucktoyou
Just rain, I fear the big one in Tokyo. I have two family members there. Four young children.
kwatt
Unbelievable, Warning seemed too late for evacuation. Meteorologists speculated the record heaviest rain around those areas.
Alexandre T. Ishii
The government and the local communities should find ways to improve infra-structures and more methods to prevent torrential heavy rains because the climate change will be frequent "natural" events that could be issues of every year. The alert and warnings from the media and authorities aren't enough to help up the weak people, children and elders.
-"Mr. Abe, please go to those hit regions and explain well how to do, only to lament the disasters and the victims won't be necessary your presence there. "
zones2surf
Japan has to decide. When these events happen, does the government issue the warnings and then MANDATE enforced evacuations. Without exception.
The truth is that most of those that died probably could have been saved if they were forcibly evacuated when the threat was clear.
It is not an easy idea to consider, which is forcing people to leave their homes even if they want to stay.
But.... it has to be considered!
shashank
sad news
Toasted Heretic
Infrastructure and failings with the authorities should be taken into account. But another factor at play is climate change. Unfortunately, there will be more and more tragedies like this all over the world until there is an aggressive tackling of the problem.
zichi
Many people who have lost their homes and belongings will not be covered by insurance.
buchailldana
20years ago when on the Jet program I used to be sent once every two months to Nuwa a small island in the inland sea to teach. It was always so beautiful there and I felt so lucky to get to see this part of Japan. Heard a mother and her 2 daughters were killed in a landslide there. Wondering if I taught the mum all those years ago. Not many kids on these islands to ensure their future. The people were so friendly and kind always giving me presents. May they rest in peace
rainyday
How are they going to do this? The warnings covered about 2/3 of the country, its not physically possible (or even safe) to evacuate everyone from such a large area.
Updoot
Some of you are saying the government should have evacuated people earlier, but if you know how the general public here react to evacuation warnings, a lot tend to wait til its too late (or actually affecting me) anyway.
(i'm up in kyoto, we had evacuation warnings during this rainfall, people were talking about "wow the kamogawa is overflowing and water is rushing like mad", while their phones were blaring warnings to evacuate, yet everyone seemed to think they didn't really need to)
cucashopboy
Infrastructure and failings with the authorities should be taken into account. But another factor at play is climate change. Unfortunately, there will be more and more tragedies like this all over the world until there is an aggressive tackling of the problem.
Glad someone mentioned climate change. Not only will there be more tragedies like this, but agricultural production will be increasingly affected, leading to food shortages and much greater social instability.
I'd like to see some more news reports showing the big picture, rather than close-ups of torrents of water followed my more TV programs celebrating consumption.
commanteer
Coming from the affected area, I would be much more worried about the danger to my family by such a police state than by any natural disaster. Such violent oppression by the government is completely uncalled for, and a complete overreaction.
People have the right to choose their own destiny. As far as I know, there are no free countries that physically force people to evacuate. Not even the USA. Not unless they want to build a shopping center.
Flooky Walden
This is so sad. Ask everyone to be safe.
Raymond Chuang
I know that parts of the San'yo Main Line suffered landslide damage, especially between Hiroshima and Aioi west of HImeji My guess is that JR West will prioritize reopening the San'yo Main Line at the earliest opportunity, since there is a lot of JR Freight and local passenger traffic on that line.
Educator60
Even if rains not falling, people in those areas should remain alert even if not yet affected by the flooding and landslides. Fuchu in Hiroshima pre. flooded today due to a blockage by debris.