Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Shizuoka town

Rescuers in a town hit by a deadly landslide searched for survivors Sunday, climbing across cracked roofs and checking cars thrown onto engulfed buildings as more rain lashed the area.
Two people have been confirmed dead after the disaster at the hot-spring resort of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture, with 19 others rescued and around 20 still missing, a local government official said.
Torrents of mud crashed through part of the town on Saturday morning following days of heavy rain, sweeping away hillside homes and turning residential areas into a quagmire that stretched down to the nearby coast.
"It's possible that the number of damaged houses and buildings is as many as 130. I mourn the loss of life," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told ministers at an emergency meeting.
"This rainy-season front is expected to keep causing heavy rain in many areas. There is a fear that land disasters could occur even when the rain stops," he warned.
Around 1,000 rescuers including 140 Self-Defense Force personnel were involved in the relief efforts, a Shizuoka Prefecture official told AFP.
"We are trying our best to search for survivors as quickly as possible while carrying out the operation very carefully as it is still raining," he added.
Public broadcaster NHK later reported that rescue operations had been temporarily suspended due to the bad weather.
"The big electricity pylons here were shaking all over the place, and no sooner had I wondered what was going on than the mudslides were already there and in the street below too," said Chieko Oki, who works on a shopping street in the town.
"I was really scared," the 71-year-old told AFP.
Another survivor told local media he had heard a "horrible sound" and fled to higher ground as emergency workers urged people to evacuate.
On Sunday, dark water trickled past half-buried vehicles and buildings tipped from their foundations.
An air-conditioning unit dangled from one devastated home, now perched above a thick slurry of mud and debris, as military personnel stuck poles into the ground to check for bodies.
Atami, around 90 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, saw rainfall of 313 millimeters in just 48 hours to Saturday -- higher than the average monthly total for July of 242.5 millimetres, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Much of Japan is currently in its annual rainy season, which lasts several weeks and often causes floods and landslides.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the phenomenon because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, resulting in more intense rainfall.
Further downpours are forecast in the coming days across Japan's main island.
"Landslides can occur again and again at the same place even if the rain stops. Residents and rescuers should remain on alert," Takeo Moriwaki, professor of geotechnical engineering at Hiroshima Institute of Technology, told AFP.
NHK said on Sunday that at least seven other landslides had been reported across Japan.
The highest evacuation alert, which urges people "to secure safety urgently", was issued after the disaster in Atami, which has 20,000 households.
At shelters in the town, survivors wearing masks were keeping their distance from other families due to fears of coronavirus infection, media reports said.
Residents in many other cities in Shizuoka have also been ordered to evacuate.© 2021 AFP
nandakandamanda
A huge mudslide down to the sea. That looks very dangerous. The photo caption could be, "So who is going first?"
This will take time, sadly, halting every time it rains.
bokuda
Just like the Ponyo movie.
Miyazaki Hayao predicted this 10 years ago.
Thomas Tank
If only we had listened to Miyazaki Hayao!!!
悔しいですっ!!
shogun36
Real life happens.
Something the IOC, JOC, and the Tokyo Govt Cronies like to conveniently forget.
Tokyo-Engr
The live video of this shown on the news was, in a tragic and teriible way, awesome. The velocity and mass of that water would make it impossible for anyone to survive being caught up in that.
What an awful and tragic event.
Tokyoite
I've seen some attempts to connect the Olympics to current problems, but this is pushing it too far.
OGTallyWacker
Terrible :(
virusrex
The number of possible victims is bad, and there is no positive side for those that survived the already confirmed dead, but from the huge amount of destruction being reported I was expecting much more lives lost at this point. Disasters are impossible to avoid completely but being prepared to run away on time can make a huge difference.
itsonlyrocknroll
Hail the emergency services, and the volunteers, selfless and risk there lives.
Know the key evacuations centers, don't be strangers with neighbors. The emergency services can locate the lost, if aware of which properties are empty, for one reason or another.
Mark
Sad event, terrible when you just don't know what hit you. I pray for the victims.
kurisupisu
What is not mentioned is that Japanese build on very steep mountains as well as floodplains.
This is what can happen…
Kumagaijin
True, but the same can be said about almost every country. The town of Lytton BC was just destroyed completely by a forest fire and that condominium collapse in Florida was also a real humdinger. No country is safe from the wrath of Mother Nature.
zichi
And your old home Kobe City?
chosengadget
so heart breaking
CrashTestDummy
Tragedy. Not good. Hopefully there are more survivors.
CrashTestDummy
80% of Japan is mountainous and has very limited level land, so that is why so much development has pushed more into the mountains.
Desert Tortoise
When I saw the first photos of the area it reminded me of some places back in the foothills of Saratoga California or maybe Topanga Canyon outside Los Angeles. It is not unusual at all.
kurisupisu
@zichi
Yes, I remember seeing the north end of Kobe university with mud up to the windows after a landslide there-it is frightening.
PTownsend
Echo the above! Japan's SDF forces are tasked with doing heroic things after some area has been smacked by one of the many natural disasters the country has, and they typically perform heroically, whenever required.
Now it's long passed time for city engineers and planners, plus property developers to start doing the front end work that reduces the chances of an event like this one from happening. Building on steep slopes is inevitable in Japan, but when it is done projects need to be designed and engineered to reduce the likelihood of a disaster later occuring.
Jpan has many disaster prone areas, hopefully the government and Japanese people will start to recognize climate change is real and act. Not just give lip service to it and make vague promises. A start would be reducing the amounts of coal oil and gas burned. A side benefit of doing that would be cleaner air and water.
>
nandakandamanda
People say that this can happen anywhere in the world, and to some extent that must be true, but I have heard it said that Japan's mountain soils are generally more crumbly. With flat land at a premium, it is no wonder that people build up inside narrow valleys, or create filled-in flat land and new towns on developed land above such valleys. And then the torrential rains go to work.