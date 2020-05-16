Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Road accidents in Japan fall to record low in April

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese police registered a record-low 20,805 road accidents nationwide in April, data showed Friday, reflecting a decline in vehicle traffic following government requests for people to stay at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The number of road accidents was down 11,827, or 36.2 percent, from a year earlier, marking the lowest figure since comparable monthly data became available in 1989, with all of Japan's 47 prefectures seeing reductions, according to the National Police Agency.

The number of deaths also decreased by 19.9 percent to 213, the lowest figure on record for April, while the number of injuries fell 37.7 percent to 24,587, the agency said.

By prefecture, Tokyo recorded the sharpest drop in accidents of 48.2 percent, followed by Gunma Prefecture at 47.7 percent. The number of deaths declined in 28 prefectures, remained static in five but rose in 14.

The police cautioned against speeding as "some regions did record a rise in the number of deaths," also warning drivers to prepare for changes to traffic volumes with the easing of restrictions on movement in some areas.

The total number of road accidents in Japan from January through April this year fell 19 percent to 103,534, with deaths down 4.1 percent to 961.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Fill in Japan’s COVID-19 Stimulus Application

GaijinPot Blog

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo