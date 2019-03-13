Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ruling finalized ordering cell phone TV owners to pay public NHK subscription fee

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Supreme Court has finalized high court rulings ordering owners of a cell phone with a television function to pay a subscription fee to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Kyodo News learned Wednesday.

The Japanese Broadcast Law obliges anyone who has a TV signal receiver to sign a contract with Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK).

Presiding Judge Toshimitsu Yamasaki ruled Tuesday in two cases that the broadcast law applies to an individual who owns a cell phone with a TV function, rejecting appeals by the plaintiffs.

One of the lawsuits was filed by a member of the Asaka city assembly near Tokyo who does not own a TV set, and the Saitama District Court decided in August 2016 he was not obliged to pay the subscription fee because possessing such a cellphone was not necessarily equivalent to installing a TV signal receiver.

In March last year, the Tokyo High Court overturned the ruling saying the possession of a cell phone with a TV function should be regarded as installing a TV receiver, and that owners of such devices and people having TV sets need to be treated equally to ensure fairness as long as they can watch NHK channels.

In another lawsuit, both the Tokyo District Court and the Tokyo High Court have ruled that the owner of a cell phone capable of receiving TV signals but without a TV set at home still needs to pay a subscription fee to the public broadcaster.

NHK issued a statement and said the top court made a "reasonable" ruling in line with its assertions.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy Your Dream Home in Japan: Including 2019 Tax Planning and Incentives

Mar 26th (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Stupid court, stupid judge, stupid ruling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yep, try. As usual there is a fat chance saying no has a penality. I really object to having to pay for crap I don't watch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is ridiculous. Consumers seem to have little to no protection against these predatory acts by companies in Japan.

Law makers have already agreed that cell phones costs are already over the top here. This will only make it more expensive.

Furthermore, I am curious as how they will stretch the definition of a “cellphone with TV functions.” Soon they will extend this to laptops and personal computers as well as people that have such devices in their car.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Japanese Broadcast Law obliges anyone who has a TV signal receiver to sign a contract with Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK).

This is a law that needs to be repealed. It is this law that gives rise to rulings like this.

Truthfully, it is a relic of the 20th century.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Live

A Trans Woman’s Marriage in Japan is in Jeopardy Over Legal Limitations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Explore

5 Tips for Women Traveling Solo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The 8 Best Unaired Scenes from ‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors’

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

An Di: The Only Notable Vietnamese Bistro in Tokyo With a Poetic Wine List

Savvy Tokyo