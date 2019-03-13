Ruling finalized ordering cell phone TV owners to pay public NHK subscription fee

The Supreme Court has finalized high court rulings ordering owners of a cell phone with a television function to pay a subscription fee to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Kyodo News learned Wednesday.

The Japanese Broadcast Law obliges anyone who has a TV signal receiver to sign a contract with Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK).

Presiding Judge Toshimitsu Yamasaki ruled Tuesday in two cases that the broadcast law applies to an individual who owns a cell phone with a TV function, rejecting appeals by the plaintiffs.

One of the lawsuits was filed by a member of the Asaka city assembly near Tokyo who does not own a TV set, and the Saitama District Court decided in August 2016 he was not obliged to pay the subscription fee because possessing such a cellphone was not necessarily equivalent to installing a TV signal receiver.

In March last year, the Tokyo High Court overturned the ruling saying the possession of a cell phone with a TV function should be regarded as installing a TV receiver, and that owners of such devices and people having TV sets need to be treated equally to ensure fairness as long as they can watch NHK channels.

In another lawsuit, both the Tokyo District Court and the Tokyo High Court have ruled that the owner of a cell phone capable of receiving TV signals but without a TV set at home still needs to pay a subscription fee to the public broadcaster.

NHK issued a statement and said the top court made a "reasonable" ruling in line with its assertions.

