 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nagasaki Peace Park Image: iStocl/burdem
national

Russian envoy to Japan to attend A-bomb ceremony in Nagasaki but not Hiroshima

5 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia's ambassador to Japan will attend an annual peace ceremony commemorating the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing in the southwestern city of Nagasaki in August, local media reported Thursday, making it the first such attendance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine in 2022.

The attendance of Nikolay Nozdrev is expected after the Nagasaki city government adopted a more inclusive approach to invitations to the Aug 9 ceremony following last year's controversy over its decision not to invite Israel amid its conflict with Palestinian militants.

Nagasaki had not invited representatives of Russia and its ally Belarus for three straight years over the Ukraine issue. But in May this year, it said all countries and regions with diplomatic missions in Japan would be invited.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki has said the change in stance came as the city decided to bring together representatives from around the world "going beyond national borders and ideological differences," returning to the "fundamental purpose" of the ceremony to mourn the atomic bomb victims and pray for lasting peace.

Last year, the city ended up holding the ceremony in the absence of ambassadors from the United States and other members of the Group of Seven.

The Russian ambassador, however, will not take part in the peace memorial ceremony on Aug 6 in Hiroshima on the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on the western Japanese city, according to the Russian media.

Hiroshima, for its part, said in April that it would no longer issue invitations to envoys for its memorial ceremony but instead notify them of the event.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

The attendance of the ambassadorial representative of the genocidal nuclear armed Muscovite empire that regularly threatens nuclear attack on Western Europe and the UK is an act of pure hypocrisy and political grandstanding.

Moscow is the biggest threat of nuclear strike in the world today.

Perhaps Shiro Suzuki should take the opportunity to ask when Poo tin is going to get rid of his nukes and stop threatening all and sundry?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

This is a decent invitation.

Inviting the offenders who actually dropped the nasty weapon should be the controversy.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

A country that stole territory and is still not at peace with Japan does not belong there.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

No territory stolen - all relevant parties lost territory post-war.

Read the article - all diplomatic missions invited.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No territory stolen - all relevant parties lost territory post-war.

I think he’s talking about how Russia stole Ukrainian territory.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating in Japan: Who Pays The Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Unspoken Rules in Japan (That You’ll Probably Break)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Cleaning

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Tinted Sunscreen: Formulas, Coverage & Protection

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Might Finally Switch to the Romaji System You Already Use

GaijinPot Blog

Can Your Company Report You to Immigration If You Quit in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Foreign-Female Owned Eateries Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel