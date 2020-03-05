S Korea protests over Japan's virus travel restrictions

South Korea issued a strongly worded protest on Friday against Japan's decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks, as coronavirus containment measures ignited a fresh diplomatic row between the Asian nations.
Japan joined the list of almost 100 countries that have imposed restrictions on South Korean travelers, barring arrivals from highly affected areas starting on Saturday and ordering a two-week quarantine for those from other regions.
South Korea said on Friday it will consider countermeasures to Japan's "unjust, unacceptable" travel restrictions barring visitors from areas which have been hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic.
The presidential National Security Council met after Japan said it would bar arrivals from highly affected areas in South Korea and Iran and order a two-week quarantine for those from other regions.
"It is unacceptable that the Japanese government took such an unjust action without prior consultations with us, and we will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity," the council said in a statement.(
The South Korean foreign ministry said Japan's ambassador would be summoned to explain Tokyo's decision and receive a formal complaint. Seoul has previously summoned ambassadors from Vietnam and Singapore over similar travel restrictions.
"It is extremely regrettable Japan took this unreasonable and excessive step without sufficient prior consultation with us, and we strongly urge immediate reconsideration," it said.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Seoul would respond with countermeasures, although he gave no details on what actions could be taken.
The presidential Blue House discussed the issue at a meeting of its National Security Council, an official said.
The row came as the number of new cases in South Korea, the country with the biggest outbreak of the flu-like virus outside China, fell to 196 from 760 the previous day, for a total of 6,284 infections. The death toll rose by seven to 42, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said fewer new cases were being counted as authorities had almost completed testing more than 200,000 followers of a church in the southeastern city of Daegu at the centre of South Korea's outbreak.
"It is difficult to predict future developments because there are secondary and tertiary infections happening around the country involving them," Kim told reporters.
Officials are scheduled to provide updated numbers later on Friday.
Japan's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, defended the travel restrictions, which also apply to visitors from China.
"The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures," he said. "I think the timing is appropriate."
People arriving from China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks at designated sites. Japanese nationals will also be subject to the measures, Suga said.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the new measures on Thursday. Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.
The government also insisted the outbreak will not disrupt the Tokyo Olympics which begin in late July.
Public broadcaster NHK confirmed cases had risen to at least 1,056 nationwide by early Friday morning, 20 more than the previous day, with new infections reported across the country, including seven in Nagoya in central Japan and the first in the western prefecture of Shiga. The number includes 705 from the cruise ship Diamond Princess which was quarantined in Yokohama.
Twelve people have died from the disease in Japan, according to the health ministry.
Abe said it was "essential" to take "flexible protection measures" at ports and airports.
Under the new measures, most of which will start on March 9 and last until the end of the month, people arriving from China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks at designated sites.
The government will also suspend existing visas and limit arrivals from those countries to Tokyo's Narita airport and Kansai, which serves Osaka.
From March 7, the government will also bar entry to people who have been to areas with high infection rates in South Korea or Iran.
Visitors from areas affected by the new travel restrictions will also be asked not to use public transport.
Earlier in the day, Abe's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said the 2020 Tokyo Games would go ahead as planned.
"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," she said.
She stirred controversy on Tuesday by saying Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could allow a postponement" up to the end of the year.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
SauloJpn
This article had to be at least a 6 weeks ago to be any comforting to Japan. A tad bit too late, I'm afraid.
Chip Star
That’s not going to work well for a four day spending spree in Ginza.
Dr. Theopolis
Most of us posting here having been calling for this week’s and weeks ago. Better late than never I guess......
since1981
As you all know I’m not a big fan of Abe san but criticism isn’t going to make things any better. No matter what he does will not stop the spread. He is not god! Only we the people can slow down and stop the spread. As I posted in another article, parents are not doing their part. Kids are out and about all over the city, mothers are filling the parks with their kids and friends and people are coughing and sneezing in public without a mask and covering their mouth. So stop passing the blame on government and make the necessary changes to your life until this thing is controlled. Short term sacrifice, long term gain.
Hokkaidoboy
How's the saying? Better now than never? At last.
kurisupisu
The virus is basically all over Japan now.
What is the point of placing people from Pusan or Seoul under a two week quarantine when those areas are not hotspots?
Should Japanese from Yokohama also be quarantined?
Alfie Noakes
This isn't a quarantine, it's a de facto travel ban.
ushosh123
Why not just ban? This quaranteen is on Japan's dime? And if he implemented this 6 weeks ago people would be saying he's way overreacting.
Just hilarious
John Beara
Cool beans... what if they travel for only 3 days????
MarkX
Hmmm, if only there was a place that kids could go to each day, where they could sit in a room with other students under the management of a professional, who could monitor their health, instruct them on proper hygiene, and make sure they were not spreading the virus to others!
JonathanJo
Where exactly will they put the visitors for two weeks' quarantine? I hope not in some sort of floating hotel.
thelonius
That's 50% of the visitors to Japan.
https://www.tourism.jp/en/tourism-database/stats/inbound/
That's gonna hurt.
Meiyouwenti
It’s obvious that Abe decided to take the new quarantine measures simply because the planned state visit by Chinese Premier has been postponed. Apparently Abe was more concerned about the state visit than protecting lives of people living in Japan.
Alfie Noakes
That's a good question.
There's this place in Shimonoseki called Uzuhouse that might have some spare rooms. Perhaps the quarantined could stay there...
Alex80
And, again, we don't know if the numbers include the Diamond Princess or not.
Aly Rustom
yeah. quarantine chinese and S koreans but the olympics will go on???
Of course, Italians and Iranian spectators yokoso to Japan.
Abe just doesn't care about Japan. Full stop.
GW
These articles are too bloody vague, if their are going to ban flights & vessels etc then SAY SO!!
This pussy footing around makes these articles impossible to fully comprehend.
zichi
Only 74 of the Diamond Princess cases were non Japanese. 631 cases were Japanese.
klausdorth
Oh, yeah, sure for the athletes. Guess there is not much more to say.
Hiro
I am not worried. I might be concern if it was April or May but not now. At worst they can always delay the whole thing. The virus is now a global problem. If things still hasn't calm down by June, i don't think any nation in the world is even in the mood for any olympics.
Alex80
@zichi: but they never say the exact number, they include everyone in that ship. I think it's annoying because it creates confusion, you can't understand the actual increase.
kurisupisu
And how about transit passengers?
Will they also be quarantined?
Bugle Boy of Company B
Just close the borders.
Fighto!
Im afraid a ban on arrivals from China should have been in place 6 weeks ago. This is too late.
A travel ban on ALL arrivals from Italy should also be in place. The amount of virus spread around the EU out of Italy is staggering. Italy has the most deaths outside of PRC.
Samit Basu
@kurisupisu
Yes.
Obviously, this won't save Japan's forthcoming Olympic cancellation, because the Wuhan coronavirus is already at a pandemic stage in Japan with with untraceable random infections popping all over across Japan, and even Abe san's coughing before Parliament now.
Aly Rustom
zichi
and yet they are STILL not being counted as Japanese cases, even though the cruise ship is vacant now. One poster a few days ago asked an excellent question: why is the cruise ship counted as an international conveyance but planes are not. Those 631 cases should be counted as Japanese cases.
Maria
It makes sense to quarantine people returning to Japan from those countries, or those coming here to work or study for a longer period - the new work/school year begins in April, so a fortnight's quarantine will mean they don't miss out on work or school.
People foolhardy enough to come here for a 3-day holiday will surely be turned back before they ever arrive - one would hope...
Wobot
The question is... will Japanese people coming from there also be quarantined?
Will foreign residents going there be quarantined on return?
I actually really need to know because I'm supposed to present at a conference in Seoul in June but I can't afford to take an extra two weeks off work in the middle of the university semester...
gogogo
Are they seriously going enforce this? Come to Japan, jail for you....
zichi
Aly
1056+631=1687 counted case.
kwatt
Quarantine seems too late. It should have been done weeks ago.
Aly Rustom
thanks brother
zichi
Alex80
The post does not actually state if the Diamond Princess cases are included in the national cases or not. So provide a link showing that. The case figures for the Diamond Princess were published in the Mainichi.
Alex80
@zichi: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
John Beara
They are. Which... it doesn't make sense...
There's 364 cases in Japan.
Hiro
The 'wordometers' keep daily updates about infection from all around the world. You can keep track of how bad the situation is by checking it out daily.
Alex80
@zichi: I gave you the link, you are obviously wrong by implying that Japan got an increase of about 800 cases in one day, but whatever, some people will put thumbs down to me just because.
Songenshi
Dejima could be re-activated as a quarantine station...like it was in the Tokugawa period.
rgcivilian1
Not going to work, as it has been reported in various articles and recommendations by medical experts, researchers, scientists that this virus goes well beyond the 14 day quarantine up to 30 days.
John Beara
Ok, i am so confuse now... 364 cases without the Japanese citizen from the ship.
631+364 = 995
Alex80
@zichi: Japan could get such a huge daily jump how you implied if it started to test thousands of people, but weren't you and people like Aly saying that Japan isn't testing enough to keep the numbers low? Decide which version you like the most.
Alex80
@John Bears: they included also non Japanese citizens in the ship.
Tora
Yep,it follows an announcement on the 4th that they were (finally) considering extending the ban. As others have pointed out though, too little, too late.
The government's handling of the has being heavily criticised here (by own media), and also now from abroad, which is good. It's been a disgrace (as several have been pointing out on this board for weeks).
This CNN article also mentions why things are likely extremely grim for japan.
CNN: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/05/asia/japan-coronavirus-infection-levels-hnk-intl/index.html
Hokkaido has it real bad (like Wuhan did) due to the thousands of Chinese having visited the snow festival.
I'd like to add to that: Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo.
Strangerland
It depends on what is being counted.
When it comes to pathogen transmission and tracking, it makes more sense to categorize the ship, which had not yet docked in Japan, as a separate entity. When the passengers then move on from the ship, if the virus spreads further, it will be more informative to track the transmission direction from the ship, than from Japan as a country. In terms of quarantine, if the ship has not yet docked, it is a separated entity; there has not yet been contamination from the ship to the land.
Making the distinction between the ship and Japan helps deal with the current virus in being able to track its movement, as well as well as any mutations along the way. And after this virus has passed, the distinction between ship and land will give important epidemiological data to review so as to better understand how to deal with future viruses to better prevent their spread.
noriahojanen
Japan is coming late, but just following the suit of what have been done by many other countries. As human mobility between Japan and its neighbors has already gone down minimal, now is much easier to implement a restriction without substantial negative effects. BTW, Japan aside, Iran and Italy are (used to be?) also a fewer number of major countries having kept a door open with minimal restrictions, instead of full entry ban, to those travelling from South Korea and China... Hardly evidenced yet, there is an indication when you look at what is now going on in these two host countries.
All the same it could have been better if such had been made earlier. With the virus having already intruded deeper into Japan's soil, I don't know how much impact this new policy would have on the virus containment. It is now a political gesture.
Alex80
@Hiro: yeah, indeed I checked that link. The numbers are more or less accurate, according to the official numbers of the various Countries (how much honest every Country is, we can't know it).
since1981
So easy to say now. MERS and SARS was quickly eradicated. The big problem here is no one expected Coronavirus to go this far. Had China better inform the world when it first broke out, perhaps every country could’ve been better prepared.
Tora
@John Beara
It was revised to 696
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6353199
Alex80
@Tora: according to CNN Italy is infecting the whole world, they published this shocking map
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.quotidiano.net/cronaca/coronavirus-italia-mappa-cnn-1.5057540/amp
Also Luigi Di Maio protested and asked what's wrong with them, so stop bringing CNN and American/English media how if they were the Bible.
since1981
Alex80, Has CNN also reported where all this mess started and how?
zichi
Alex80
I haven't said anything about the test numbers except for the Diamond Princess cases.
The post states 1,056 nationwide by early Friday morning. That figure does not include the Diamond Princess cases, 631 Japanese cases.
The link you provided also does not include the Diamond Princess cases in Japanese figures, instead calling it 1 international conveyance.
Japan 364 cases which is different than those quoted in the post. So which is the correct figure?
Post 1,056. Worldometers 364. Diamond Princess 696 cases?
DaDude
Anybody who would be travelling at this time anyways would have to be have to be on high alert anyways. Check-in counters would tell their passengers beforehand and airlines would cancel flights.
zichi
Alex80
According to you please tell me how many Japanese cases and how many Japanese cases on the Diamond Princess. That is the real total.
Alex80
@since1981: look, that map implied Italy was the "focolaio". Italian politicians were shocked and Di Maio said "everyone knows that the origin was in China...I don't want even to know the hidden reasons...behind this map. Some international media are using coronavirus to attack our economy and reputation, we hope international media act in a responsible way". Sadly, coronavirus is becoming a political tool to damage some Countries. Plus, only some weeks ago international media said China couldn't be trusted, etc. Now China became s model for everyone and Western media trust their declining number. Okay.
Alex80
@since1981: and I can't even find in American/English media some articles about Italian protests. I know only that CNN declined to comment. They didn't apologize. I am tired to see the Anglosphere tested how a source of unique truth. Just because CNN wrote something about Italy or Japan or any other Country, it doesn't mean this something is trustworthy and unbiased.
Aly Rustom
Fair enough. Only there is no one on the ship now. The US and the UK are counting their citizens who came back from the ship as domestic cases. Japan isn't. They should.
Kniknaknokkaer
What she really means is ""Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the sponsors,"
Alex80
@zichi: according to the link I gave you apparey they are included in this article. Ask to the mods if they are included or not, at this point.
Aly Rustom
Unless..
these new cases include the ship, in which case they should say so.
Alex80
apparently they are included*
marcelito
Well, thats very timely from J-govt....sassuga.
What is the point of placing people from Pusan or Seoul under a two week quarantine when those areas are not hotspots? Should Japanese from Yokohama also be quarantined?
Exactly.
"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," she said.
Yeah , ok then....pretty sure there are certain vested interests that are of much more concern in this decision than the athletes....she seriously expects anyone to believe her?
Tom
If the people on the diamond princess did not go through customs and passport control then they were not in Japan.
Aly Rustom
they should say so to prevent confusion.
noriahojanen
Up to date (5.3 at 9 pm issued by Japan's health ministry), the total number of confirmed infection cases are 1,037 with 12 deaths (landside: 331, 6 deaths; from cruiser: 706, 6 deaths).
Even with the cruiser cases counted, the number has continued to remain very low showing no sign of epidemic increase. Surely more will be confirmed, but the overall pattern looks more like coming into a leveling-off to ending phase. Note that only 20-30 people have tested positive much recently although testing and diagnosis numbers have tripled across the country since the late last week.
Putting things in perspective, state of emergency has never been declared in Japan while the seasonal flu claims 1,000 lives in average annually (in the worst season, more than 10,000) with infection numbers a few times larger. How come we go now so freaking with 12 deaths??
cracaphat
It's not a scary enough story if they don't include the people on the ship.
Aly Rustom
What's scary is that they are not vigorously testing people like in SK. We don't know who's sick, and that's what's scary.
Tora
@Aly
Been been seeing the cruise numbers included in dometic cases, in the media for some time now. I guess it is since the ship is a closed case?
I'm guessing positively tested Japanese on the ship are included in the domestic figures?
mariasjapan
Not quarantine. Deny entry!!!
gogogo
But possible death is acceptable?
Aly Rustom
I don't know mate. I guess so
Moderator
Bugle Boy of Company B
Honestly, I'm not disappointed to hear Koreans and Chinese will be quarantined. I just wish they would quarantine in their own country and not bother coming to Japan.
kohakuebisu
Should we understand this as a travel ban, but with a quarantine for people who have no choice but to come?
Is the quarantine effectively for Japanese people or people resident in Japan returning from those countries? Nobody will subject themself to quarantine just for a leisure trip. Having the quarantine start in a few days' time strikes me as a message to any Japanese in SK or China to get out now.
oldman_13
Oh well, so much for all that goodwill about Japan being more lenient and tolerant as compared to other countries.
How soon before reverting back to the old days of anti-Japan sentiments?
Tora
@gogogo
Good quote from the article. I also wonder if they confirmed this with the athletes? If not, she should keep her mouth closed until they have surveyed all of the athletes first. Bet they won't though. It'll be: "Nah, they're too busy concentrating on their training."
OssanAmerica
I guess you've never been there. Dejima is now in the middle of the city because they landfilled and built all around it.
stormcrow
What about travelers who are returning to Japan and they are using Seoul, South Korea for connection flights?
GS
These people refusing to cancel the Olympics are delusional and irresponsible.
Samit Basu
@stormscrow
A mandatory 14-day quarantine regardless of citizenship.
quercetum
The Abe Administration didn’t make a decision until Feb 25th, when the announcement of the Basic Policy was made. Places like Taiwan banned all travelers from China a month earlier on January 26th with earlier Wuhan ban on January 2nd. With Xi’s visit on the horizon, Abe understandably couldn’t decide and mulled over this a month when swift action was needed.
zichi
Why would anyone visit if they have to spend 2 weeks in quarantine? Do they pay for that?
Christopher Glen
Why are they still including the tally from the cruise ship? Those people have been repatriated, and are counted among their own countries’ tallies.
And also, way too late.
Peeping_Tom
"I'm guessing positively tested Japanese on the ship are included in the domestic figures?"
Let's put a stop to this guessing thingy, shall we?
"The overall total now stands at 1,023, of which 706 are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship."
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/05/asia/japan-coronavirus-infection-levels-hnk-intl/index.html
Wallace Fred
Where's Italy on this list? Inquiring minds are dying to know.
Samit Basu
Korea is expected to announce same travel ban measure toward Japan today.
Samit Basu
@Wallace Fred
This travel quarantine is politically driven and not science driven. That's why.
Reckless
The economic cost versus lives saved must be enormous, maybe in the billions of dollars for each ojiisan who doesn't die from coronavirus. There are going to be so many bankruptcies and lost jobs.
Samit Basu
@Reckless
Japan is already way past that point. The Wuhan coronavirus is now an endemic disease in Japan due to Abe administration's failure to aggressively test wide population due to the fear of true infection count jeopardizing the Olympics in the early days.
Tokyo-Engr
These decisions seem to be being made not based on facts, statistics, or science but on politics (including decisions made by my own country, the U.S.).
Singapore seems to be the one country who is making the decisions based on data.
If I look at the corporate travel policy of a major electronics manufacturer in the U.S. it is much more stringent than what any government is proposing now.
I think this ban is appropriate but too late. In addition Korea should also pose the same restrictions on Japan (I think China has already done so).
As what seems to be the case in China (their measures were on the extreme end) the logical way to slow down the spread to stop or limit international travel to the extent practical and see if the rate of increase of cases can be reduced.
Gina
Japan can do whatever they want. It's their country and they have a right to protect their people. If you want to visit, you have to follow rules. If you don't like it, then choose not to visit at this time. South Koreans need to understand and have some common sense. Your country is already dealing with a lot due to the coronavirus! The ban should have been placed in the beginning. It would have helped much more than now.
nakanoguy01
how can this policy possibly be implemented? where will they house these thousands of travelers? and at what cost? abe is sounding more and more like trump by the day; talk first and then think later. smgdfh.
Farmboy
Almost everything is regrettable if you put your mind to it.
Akie
Also limit Japanese go abroad.
Moskollo
Should have done this as soon as the outbreak occurred in China. Abe was too interested in playing world statesman and tourism, too little too late..
OssanAmerica
Sorry South Korea but it is not unreasonable and not excessive, especially since 14 days may be insufficient for an adequate quarantine. As for regrettable, yes it's all regrettable right back to the starting point in Wuhan China. Undoubtedly South Korea will do their usual tit-for-tat but who in their right minds would want to go to Souh Korea anyway unless they absolutely had to. Seems South Korea doesn't realize it's No.2 in the charts.
kolohe
On Feb. 12, the South Korean government advised its citizens against traveling to Japan to curb the coronavirus spread. So the quarantine by Japan would just tighten the advisory by the Korean government.
noriahojanen
Again the anti-Japanese hypocrisy only drives swiftly. China has imposed a similar travel restriction on South Korea much earlier, hesitant Korea has yet to made any reciprocal move. While more than 100 countries/areas have arranged regulations in varying degrees on South Korea, Seoul looks reluctant and less hostile, except towards Tokyo.
Samit Basu
@OssanJapan
Korea has the best detection and management of coronavirus cases in the world. Additionally, all whose who test positive and are under quarantine for 14 days are automatically travel banned and cannot leave country. This is why Japan never had an infection case that could be traced to visitors from Korea, while Korea did have 3 cases where infection was traced to visitors from Japan.
So Koreans are laughing at this politically motivated and scapegoating travel ban.
https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/health-environment/article/3065187/coronavirus-south-koreas-aggressive-testing-gives
Luddite
The photo caption says people are wearing 'protective masks'. These masks to not protect you from the corona virus. Stop ignoring the science.
SJ
Dear Japanese,
As a S. Korean citizen, I sincerely appreciate Abe Sang for the de facto travel ban, despite the foreseeable backlash. No S. Korean politician dared to propose travel restriction from and to Japan. Abe Sang relieved a lot of diplomatic burden of S. Korean government. I have never praised him here in JPtoday, but I should say again "Thanks, the Great Abe Sang." Hope to maintain the PM job until the 2020 Olympic, and thereafter, too.
Samit Basu
@noriahojanen
China did not. Yes, a number of Chinese cities imposed such quarantine due to the pressure on local officials to keep infection counts low, but those are a handful and you can easily get around that restriction by going to another city that doesn't quarantine..
SJ
Of course, I know that science tells that travel ban is virtually ineffective in preventing the spread of contagious virus. For example,
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/02/why-travel-restrictions-are-not-stopping-coronavirus-covid-19/
Tokyo-Engr
@Samit
I agree with your statistics and the fact that South Korea has handled this very well actually. The aggressive testing by South Korea is excellent and the ban on people from travelling overseas by South Korea is also a very good example for the world.
On the other hand I agree with Japan's actions AND I fully believe South Korea should impose the same ban on travelers from Japan and other impacted regions.
I do not care about the politics or who is better (Japan vs. South Korea). I only care about doing what is required to slow down the increase in transmission of the virus.
I also wish Japan would follow South Korea's aggressive testing and detection of the virus and both countries would look to Singapore as a model.
Alfie Noakes
The Abe regime is sinking like a stone and Shinzo's a dead man walking: endless scandals that just won't go away (the Kawai husband and wife, Cherry blossom party money scandal, Uzuhouse) and the apparently bitter infighting over whose turn is next on the Iron Throne. This belated lunge is clearly a desperate, politically-motivated attempt to shift focus onto South Korea and distract attention away from his failures at home.
Xi's not coming, the economic outlook is dire and the Olympics are in peril. Abe looks exhausted, bereft of ideas. Will he stagger on to summer or will he suddenly resign and disappear into a hospital like he did in 2007?
KariHaruka
No, South Korea. This is the Japanese government taking measure to try and contain the coronavirus outbreak (a little too late imo) and your nation has the 2nd highest figures outside of China.
And where were similar protests when other nations also took the decision to put travel restrictions on those coming from SK?
Even during the current ongoing issue of the coronavirus outbreak that is affecting the world, SK still has the time to express their Anti Japanese sentiments (what will you boycott next, I wonder?).
I can imagine though that they are worried about how these new restrictions will affect one of their biggest cultural exports. Of which Japan is one of the biggest markets, and a market that the Korean entertainment industry relies heavily on (and numerous events have already been cancelled, and will only get worse with these new restrictions)
Christopher Glen
They’re waiting till Monday? Why not now???
showchinmono
South Korea strongly protested the move, calling it "unreasonable, excessive and extremely regrettable".
Ｈｏｗ ｃｏｍｅ SK complains only to Japan? LOL
Bugle Boy of Company B
Japan aught to kick out any Chinese or Koreans currently IN the country!
Reckless
Ginza is a ghost town. Only Japanese and a few random gaijin (me).
Jimizo
Nasty trash
Viki Kovilakath
Wow more restrictions to already confused citizens of the world. "Hi boss I am going on a months leave" - Travel to a country and get quarantined for 2 weeks, get released,fly back and get quarantined for 2 weeks.
zichi
Bugle Boy of Company B
What expel one million people?
noriahojanen
On the exact same day, the Australian government also announced a similar travel restriction on South Korea. Yet Seoul has rarely reacted, let alone suggested any retaliatory move (as far as I know and so far). It's a stark contrast, and there I only see hypocrisy and obsession when it comes to Japan-related affairs. Are the Blue House staff (again) going mad, irrelevant and trying to threaten the GSOMIA? :)
KariHaruka
Haven't you got a black van to drive around in? Or is it currently in the repairs shop?
Tom Doley
Good. There’s greater chance that the tourists will be infected by the locals now with all the lack of testing and transparency.
Further, why not ban Japanese tourists going abroad? They’re spreading the virus overseas unwittingly. You know it’s underreported in Japan if they only find out they’re infected when they go to a third country.
Wesley
Instead of towards the Japanese, S. Korea should direct their anger towards the ones who started this whole mess:
The gluttony of WUHAN people.
Thanks to their need to stuff their faces with bats, snakes, wolf puppies, dogs and other types of meat slaughtered at filthy wet markets, we now have this killer virus.
Tom Doley
Well spotted. It’s the only thing Abe is good at. Using the Korea card.
Patricia Yarrow
Photo shows two unhappy rented kimono wearers with their beautiful outfit ruined by those ineffective white paper masks. Not the photo I would want of my sweetheart moment in the national papers. Why not show lovely kimono-clad young couples washing their hands, instead? Should they even be strolling hand in hand?
Please, JT, show photos that help, not reinforce the erroneous magical belief in the power dust masks. On the other hand, maybe they are both kafun/pollen sufferers, in which case I have heard that the dust masks work. Otherwise, if sick, wear the mask to prevent spreading your germs (maybe).