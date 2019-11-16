S Korean helicopter crashes into sea off disputed islets; 7 missing

Rescue services were searching for seven missing passengers of a South Korean fire department helicopter that crashed into the sea off the disputed islets of Dokdo on late Thursday, officials said on Friday.
The Airbus Helicopters H225 aircraft, which was carrying a patient to a hospital on the South Korean mainland, crashed shortly after takeoff from Dokdo, officials at Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said.
South Korea's Defense Ministry said it has sent vessels, planes and divers to help scour the ocean for any sign of the seven passengers who were onboard the plane.
The islets, which both South Korea and Japan claim as their territory, are called Takeshima in Japan. They are controlled by Seoul with a small band of coast guards.
The crashed helicopter entered service with the fire department in 2016 and Airbus had checked its automatic rotation axis between September and October this year, Yonhap said, citing South Korean rescue official Seong Ho-seon.
The H225 model, previously known as a Eurocopter EC-225, is a long-range and all-weather search and rescue aircraft.
France-based Airbus Helicopters, a unit of Airbus SE and the world's largest commercial helicopter maker, could not immediately be reached for comment.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Madden
The people who live on that island literally only live there so South Korea can lay claim to the land since they're "using it". Looks like this stupid scheme is starting to have causalities.
nandakandamanda
Hope they find someone alive.
Why were Airbus checking it’s ‘automatic rotation axis’ for the last two months?
Norman Goodman
An interesting claim since there are coast guard personnel, lighthouse managers, government officials and civilians living there. Are you suggesting the lighthouse managers are unnecessary personnel? Are you suggesting the civilians were forced or tricked to live there, are being paid to, or just do it out of some sense of patriotic duty?
Further, considering the Senkakus, it does not seem anyone needs to use anything to claim it. And the laying of concrete upon Okinotori shima is not done to claim use, but rather to attempt to improve its status from rocks to an island so as to claim it.
So while your claim could be true I have no idea how you would know that for sure. I would think its just as likely the idea is to prevent Japan from ever setting foot on it so as to claim it for themselves.
Cogito Ergo Sum
@ Norman Goodman
Precisely.
JJ Jetplane
@Madden
The person the family that lives there first moved there because their fishing village had too much competition. He went there started fishing there. Built a house there. Raised a family there even before the dispute. He did that to make a living. Wasn't a stupid scheme.