national

S Korean mother honors son who died trying to rescue stranger on train tracks

1 Comment
TOKYO

The mother of a South Korean exchange student who died in 2001 when he and a Japanese man tried to rescue another man after he fell onto the tracks at JR Shin-Okubo Station attended an event in her son’s honor at the station on Sunday.

At the time, Lee Su Hyon, 26, was studying at a Japanese language school. He and Shiro Sekine, a 47-year-old Japanese photographer from Yokohama tried to rescue a drunken man who had fallen onto the tracks at the station on Jan 26, 2001. All three, who did not know each other, died.

Soon after, a fund was set up in South Korea, using condolence money given to Lee's parents from people across Japan and donations from his parents, to provide financial aid to foreign students from Asia. So far, the fund has helped 960 students, Lee’s mother said Sunday after she and JR officials observed a moment of silence for the three people killed.

1 Comment
Sad and honor worthy at the same time. My only question why now if it was 19 years ago?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

