This photo provided by Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force shows a AH-64D helicopter, the same model as the one that crashed on Monday. Photo: JGSDF via AP
national

SDF chopper crashes in residential area in Saga

7 Comments
SAGA

A Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter crashed in a residential area in southwestern Japan on Monday afternoon, setting one empty home ablaze and possibly killing the two crew members aboard, local authorities said.

The AH-64 attack helicopter, which belongs to the GSDF Metabaru Camp, crashed in the city of Kanzaki in Saga Prefecture around 4:45 p.m. The accident site was near a kindergarten, but the pupils are all safe, according to its operator.

An elementary school student who lived in the house suffered a minor injury, NHK reported.

"We are confirming whether there are any deaths and damage," Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters, adding that the helicopter is believed to have nose-dived when flying from east to west.

The Defense Ministry said the helicopter was trying to land after the crew reported some irregularities.

A resident who lives near the accident site said two or three loud bangs were heard. Black smoke was also seen billowing from the area.

A city-run elementary school is also located nearby and the school principal said the helicopter seems to have crashed "in a residential area several hundred meters away."

All four residents at the home where the fire broke out have been confirmed as safe, investigative source said.

This was all over the news tonight, and glad they are safe, oh the investigative source, was the neighbor next door who confirmed it!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

and Im guessing there wont be a peep from Onaga since its a JSDF chopper!?

6 ( +8 / -2 )

So are they going to demand a full investigation and request all JAGSDF helicopters be grounded? :-/

7 ( +7 / -0 )

The Apache is one of the coolest things flying, but if you get in trouble your odds of survival are slim

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The tragic loss of the aircrew's lives aside, this certainly isn't going to help the JGSDF's efforts to deploy the MV-22 to Saga Pref. in the near future.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Get them out of our country! Ban these helicopters! Oh its ours.... Never mind

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Somebody needs to demand that there be no more accidents.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

