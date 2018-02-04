SDF chopper crashes in residential area in Saga

This photo provided by Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force shows a AH-64D helicopter, the same model as the one that crashed on Monday.

A Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter crashed in a residential area in southwestern Japan on Monday afternoon, setting one empty home ablaze and possibly killing the two crew members aboard, local authorities said.

The AH-64 attack helicopter, which belongs to the GSDF Metabaru Camp, crashed in the city of Kanzaki in Saga Prefecture around 4:45 p.m. The accident site was near a kindergarten, but the pupils are all safe, according to its operator.

An elementary school student who lived in the house suffered a minor injury, NHK reported.

"We are confirming whether there are any deaths and damage," Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters, adding that the helicopter is believed to have nose-dived when flying from east to west.

The Defense Ministry said the helicopter was trying to land after the crew reported some irregularities.

A resident who lives near the accident site said two or three loud bangs were heard. Black smoke was also seen billowing from the area.

A city-run elementary school is also located nearby and the school principal said the helicopter seems to have crashed "in a residential area several hundred meters away."

