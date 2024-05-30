SDF member dies after hand grenade explodes during training

A male Japan Self-Defense Forces member died Thursday after handling a grenade that exploded during a training session at a facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, the SDF said.

The man, who was in his 20s, was rushed to a hospital unconscious following the incident at the Ground Self-Defense Force's training ground Kitafuji Exercise Area but was later confirmed dead, according to the GSDF.

The GSDF is investigating the cause of the incident that occurred around 8:45 a.m. at the site, which straddles the municipalities of Fujiyoshida and Yamanakako and connects to another training facility in neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture.

© KYODO