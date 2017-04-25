SDF trying to stop members from going AWOL

A male member of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces in northern Japan was dismissed from service in March after not showing up for work 89 days without notice, the latest in a series of cases where SDF personnel have gone absent while on duty.

Behind the behavior of such personnel is said to be the unique atmosphere of the defense forces that makes it difficult for personnel to quit in a straight-forward manner, former SDF members and analysts say.

On Oct 16, 2016, an airman 2nd class in his 20s of the Air Self-Defense Force's 2nd Air Wing in Chitose, Hokkaido, did not return to his duties after he took a leave. The following day, his off-duty colleagues and others began searching for him, using their own pocket money.

Through the member's family, his colleagues later learned cash had been withdrawn on Jan 13 this year from an automated teller machine in the center of Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido. One of the colleagues went to the site and found the member walking nearby.

The member later told the ASDF he had been stressed out about work and had wandered from place to place, such as Internet cafes.

When an SDF member becomes unreachable and cannot be located, the Defense Ministry conducts a thorough investigation about where they have gone and what prompted them to be absent from work, a stipulation that places an extra strain on other staff.

The extra efforts the SDF make to locate their missing personnel reflect difficulties recruiting new members and possible repercussions on colleagues, according to Takao Sakamaki, a retired lieutenant general of the Ground Self-Defense Force.

"The worst-case scenario is that a missing member commits suicide or causes an incident," he said. "They will continue searching for the missing member until it is confirmed the person is alive or dead. It's a big nuisance for their colleagues."

Between 2014 and 2015, a member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force in Hiroshima Prefecture and a member of the GSDF weapons school in Ibaraki Prefecture were dismissed after missing work for around six months and nine months, respectively, without permission.

"There's a unique workplace climate in the SDF that makes it difficult for members to know how to quit their jobs," said a former GSDF member who is now a city council member in Hokkaido.

"Even if they offer to quit, they're insistently urged not to leave. Some also think that if they quit, it would lower the evaluation of the unit they belong to. As a result, they may be cornered into running away," the council member added.

The SDF, for its part, is working to address the matter, for example by encouraging members to share their concerns and experiences among themselves. At the Chitose base, where the airman 2nd class had lived, members voice their feelings daily through a broadcast inside the base.

In rigid organizations such as the SDF, members "tend to postpone making a grave decision" as they fear they may be scolded or cause trouble to others, said Shun Kohama, a lecturer on psychology at Utsunomiya Kyowa University.

"It's important to create an environment where SDF members can comfortably relate their stress to people outside the organization, such as by deepening coordination with occupational health doctors," he said.

© KYODO