Sakurajima volcano erupts, spewing ash 5.5 kms high

Mt Sakurajima volcano shot smoke and ash miles into the sky on Friday in its biggest eruption in more than three years, Kyodo News reported.

The 1,040-meter-high volcano, on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, spewed ash 5.5 kilometers high at around 5:20 p.m., the first time the ash cloud from an eruption has exceeded 5 kms since July 2016, Kyodo said, citing a local meteorological observatory.

The volcano has been highly active, erupting more than 100 times just this year, the report said, adding no damage has been reported so far.

