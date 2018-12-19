Sapporo blast occurred after 120 spray cans were emptied

A building explosion in northern Japan's Sapporo that injured 42 people on the weekend occurred after employees of a real estate office emptied about 120 deodorizer spray cans, a company operating the office said Tuesday.
The employees tried to empty 120 out of 160 new spray cans for disposal without knowing the gas was flammable, said Taiki Sato, the chief of the Hokkaido unit of Apamanshop Leasing Co. The explosion occurred after employees turned on a water heater.
The office had kept unused cans because there were some cases in which it did not carry out the odor removal service for properties despite customers having paid for it, he said.
According to the manufacturer of the deodorizer, the product continuously releases its contents for about four minutes.
Police believe the gas quickly filled up inside the room where doors and windows were closed and eventually triggered the blast, which damaged buildings as far as 100 meters.
"We want to offer our sincere apologies for causing great trouble to many people," Sato said at a press conference in Sapporo.
He said the can disposal work took place as the real estate office was to be renovated on Tuesday.
But Sato said he "can't think of emptying 120 spray cans all at once" and added that each office generally holds about 50 to 100 cans in stock.
No one was killed in the blast partly because it took about 10 minutes for the nearby buildings to be engulfed in flames, according to police.
People who were initially trapped on the second floor of a Japanese-style pub next to the real estate office said they were only able to escape when the entire second floor collapsed after many of them went to the window-side of the building.
A 41-year-old woman living near the real estate office said she saw two young men holding spray cans in both of their hands and emptying them toward the office building at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday. She added she saw a cardboard box at their feet with six more spray cans inside.
"I saw white smoke and smelled something like mint. My eyes were hurting. I reported it to police as I thought it was related to the incident," she said.
In the explosion that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Toyohira Ward in the capital of Hokkaido, 19 males and 23 females, aged from 1 to their 60s, were injured.
Wooden buildings housing the real estate office, the "izakaya" pub and a clinic collapsed, forcing diners and shop staffers to flee in panic.
As fire blocked the stairs of the pub, one man said he jumped from the window, while others said they were rescued after falling to the first floor.
A 49-year-old man recalled his escape, saying, "If the (second-level) floor had not collapsed, all of us would have been burned to death."
Two male employees of the real estate office are believed to have been near the blast center. One of them was seriously hurt, while the other sustained minor injuries.
Makoto Tsujimoto, a professor emeritus of building fire prevention studies at Tokyo University of Science, said if gas concentrated in a closed space catches fire, air is inflated suddenly, causing an explosion nearby coupled with potential fires.
"People at the center of the blast could sustain burns but may only suffer relatively minor injuries," he said.
In the past, consumers in Japan were advised to puncture spray cans before discarding them but an increasing number of municipal governments have banned doing so in recent years due to the risks of explosions and inner liquid splashing into the eyes.
Following accidents involving spray cans, the Environment Ministry advised against puncturing cans in a notice to municipal governments across Japan in 2015. But some local governments continue to puncture them as their garbage trucks would need to be replaced if they are to follow the guidance.
For safe disposal, an industry body is calling on consumers to use up sprays, check if the cans are completely empty by shaking them and remove gas by using a special cap outdoors where there is nothing to cause a fire.
Manufacturers have developed the special cap to help remove gas safely and most aerosol spray products are now equipped with it.© KYODO
17 Comments
thepersoniamnow
Wow! So this whole massive incident was caused out of stupidity.
Sounds to me like typical blind obedience that is so common here too. I am probably the only person in my company who would say to a senior member that I think something is a bad idea or silly, or suggest another alternative.
Everyone else just nods and marches forward. Emptying 100s of spray cans should envoke a thought or two don’t you think? If not flammable then at least for toxicity and manners and being thoughtful to the neighbors and enviroment.
It is a miracle that scores weren’t killed!
Luddite
These incredibly stupid people should be prosecuted.
Insane Wayne
It wasn’t stupidity. They had to empty the cans to cover that they lie and steal from their customers.
Yubaru
Idiots! I find it hard to believe they no one in the group had no idea that they weren't flammable!
Now the real estate company is going to have to foot the bill! ALL of it!
Yubaru
Oh, I can just see it coming too...the AC Japan TV ad's !
FizzBit
I think you hit the nail.
Anyone know what they charge for this temporary “freebreeze” service?
I just hope the workers don’t get criminally charged, and responsibility falls on the boss who ordered them to do it.
LOL, but not so funny I guess cuz of the disaster that precipitated them. I still get peeved whenever I see a new one.
hooktrunk2
I suppose the tiny amount of gas left over inside each of the hundreds of cans adds up when multiplied by hundreds of cans. Why would they keep such cans inside? Yikes! A while back, I inquired with the local trash dept. about what to do with my used spray paint cans and they said just leave them next to the recycling bins and they will pick them up. No need to release the left over gas or paint.
sakurasuki
Bosses in Japan sometimes can be stupid and Japanese rigid hierarchy structure just will this matter worse.
NAN DESU KA
There it is, proof that blind obedience and loyalty to a position in Japan can, not only make you a criminal but also could get you killed! Unable to open their mouth's because they would become the nail, the employees followed their orders, and probably gossiped about it giggled and laughed, lot of teeth sucking going on! Zero common sense applied or even attempted because they were blown up. As I sit here and giggle to myself knowing the whole country is like this, idiots!
If you put to many nails in one board, it'll split!
thepersoniamnow
Fizzbit
You think releasing the contents of 100s of Aerosol cans in an densely populated area isn’t stupidity and that the lying and stealing is hitting the problem spot on?
Was the entire incident about ripping people off or a massive explosion that blew up buildings and sent 50 people to hospital and nearly killed them all?
papigiulio
They were new cans. Unused. The company didn't only lie to their customers (fraud again) but also endangered the lives of many others. They should be punished but......of course...
and finished. Like it wasnt a big deal. You should've seen the guys face on TV, no remorse.
Also, WHO sprays 120 cans empty in a closed room? That's suicide.
GW
A combination of stupidity & culture (sempai kohai) caused this bizarre incident.
Or perhaps is was Darwin at work with too many innocents nearby that thankfully escaped!!
Alfie Noakes
Someone who's been ordered to get rid of them by his boss.
After the Kinugawa river in Ibaraki flooded in torrential rain in September 2015 causing untold damage, it was reported in the domestic media that a local "construction company" had been stealing the sand used to shore up the banks. As far as I know no charges were ever brought for criminal negligence, theft, or anything.
Fortunately no-one was killed in Sapporo but a lot of people have had their lives changed forever and will be spending the New Year in hospital, not to mention the destruction of property and loss of livelihood for those affected.
Hopefully the case will be investigated properly and those responsible will be charged with criminal offences. As anyone who has lived here for a while must be aware, public safety is a joke, no matter the endless talk of Anzen Dai-ichi. Cutting corners, penny-pinching, fudging the numbers and bodging it are what usually happens.
AgentX
So, it was only due to the glaringly poor building standards and upkeep requirements that everyone in that izakaya were not burned alive. Let that one sink in for a bit.
Yet more brilliance and wisdom in Japan's quest for a better environment (or at least appearing to care for the environment). I'm sure the 75 year-old lady who is diligently recycling got this communiqué and will cease puncturing cans right away.
I'm 'sure' (but wouldn't bet a penny on it) that this whole experience will bring about changes in legislation and attitude...
kwatt
I empty a few spray cans sometimes before dumping them but never empty them inside house. Spray can is a kinda bomb. 120 cans seem napalm.
FizzBit
thepersoniamnow
Well yes I do, that’s why Inagreed with Wayne’s comment.
Again, yes I do, unless you can come up with a valid reason for the boss(maybe) ordering the disposal of more than a 100 of perfectly good deodorizers.
AND covering their a#s
Both I reckon
the fact that no one died, not even in the real estate office, and the flames took 10 minutes to engulf the buildings says you’re sensationalizing a bit.
Goodlucktoyou
Totally confused. What do I do with my empty nabe cans?