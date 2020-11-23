Sapporo preparing for temporary exit from travel subsidy program

Members of the National Governors' Association hold an online meeting Monday to discuss the Go To Travel campaign.

Hokkaido and its capital are making preparations to suspend new bookings for Sapporo under the state-run Go To Travel subsidy program given the high number of coronavirus cases there, local government sources said Monday.

The policy came after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that Japan will suspend the travel subsidy program in areas with a high number of coronavirus cases.

Hokkaido and its capital are expected to discuss the specific time frame and conditions for the temporary withdrawal of Sapporo from the scheme later in the day and to convey their position to the central government soon.

The prefecture has recently seen a spike in new daily infections, which topped 300 for the first time last Friday. Japan reported more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus for a fifth straight day on Sunday.

The Go To Travel program, which was launched in late July, effectively covers about half of domestic travelers' expenses to support the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki had been negative about reviewing the campaign, saying at a press conference last week, "I don't think eating quietly at a hotel where antivirus measures have been taken and soaking in hot-spring baths are factors triggering the spread of infections."

However, he changed his position when the central government late last week back-tracked on its own initial reluctance to reconsider the program following advice from a panel of medical experts.

So far, some 40 million trips have been taken through the Go To Travel program, with 176 people accessing the subsidies found to have been infected with the virus, according to the central government.

Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, has said there is no concrete evidence to indicate the travel program is responsible for the recent spike in coronavirus cases, but "there is no mistaking that it acted as a catalyst."

Medical experts have described the resurgence as a third wave of infections, attributing it to the arrival of cooler temperatures that have forced people to spend more time indoors, often in rooms without sufficient ventilation that can stop the virus from spreading.

The National Governors' Association held a meeting on Monday to discuss how to respond to the policy change.

