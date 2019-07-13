Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Saudi Olympic official reportedly hugged female hotel worker in Tokyo

TOKYO

A sports official from Saudi Arabia, in Tokyo for an archery test event ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, has made unwanted advances toward a woman working at the Saudi team's Tokyo hotel, sources knowledgeable about the allegation said Saturday.

According to the sources, a Saudi team official hugged a member of the hotel's cleaning staff on Thursday morning.

"This is extremely regrettable," a Tokyo Olympic organizing committee official said. "I hope their international federation deals strictly with the person in question, and his national federation."

A total of 56 test events will be held through next May. These competitions allow organizers to iron out technical and operating difficulties ahead of next summer's Games, and give competitors a taste of the setup ahead of next year's competition.

According to the organizing committee, the archery test competition will run through Thursday

In 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, two boxers, one from Morocco and one from Namibia were detained by police on sexual assault charges.

Let's be happy this didn't happen in Saudi Arabia or the female victim may be punished. What a disgusting country Saudi Arabia is.

