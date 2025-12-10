Schools reopen after M7.5 quake amid alert for another temblor

Students arrive at an elementary school in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, on Wednesday, after closure due to a powerful earthquake.

Most of the schools in northeastern and northern Japan reopened Wednesday following closures in the wake of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the region, while an alert for another major temblor remains in place.

Students in the area are requested to be ready for an immediate evacuation for about a week following the quake late Monday that prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue the alert for the coastal regions of Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast.

Over 300 schools in total were closed Tuesday in five prefectures -- Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima, according to the education ministry. Some schools damaged by the quake remained closed, local governments said.

A public elementary school in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, opened its gate at 7:30 a.m. No one among the 115 pupils and 20 teachers and staff of the school was injured by the quake.

"Yesterday, I discussed with my family what we should do when the next earthquake strikes. I'm happy to see my friends," said Aren Shirayama, a 9-year-old third grader.

Sixth-grader Asahi Yoshida, 12, said, "I was scared since furniture toppled over and dishes were scattered. I spent time yesterday talking with my family and playing games. Our usual daily life has returned."

Teachers at an elementary school in Shinhidaka along the coast of southern Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island, reconfirmed the procedures for their evacuation drill in the morning.

"Children appeared to be the same as usual," Naomi Kumagai, vice principal of the school, said.

The strong earthquake occurred at around 11:15 p.m. Monday off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, prompting the weather agency to issue tsunami warnings for part of the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, as well as Aomori and Iwate prefectures.

Various ports confirmed the arrival of tsunami waves, with Kuji Port in Iwate Prefecture recording a 70-centimeter wave.

A special weather agency alert for a massive quake along the trench off the Pacific coast of northeastern Japan is issued following an earthquake when careful analysis reveals it to be a magnitude of 7.0 or greater.

The alert covers 182 municipalities in seven prefectures, stretching from Hokkaido to Chiba. It asks people to continue their social activities while remaining aware of the possibility of another quake. Precautionary evacuation is not required.

