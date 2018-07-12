Search and clean-up work continues as flood death toll tops 200

Intense heat and water shortages raised fears of disease outbreaks in flood-hit western Japan on Thursday as the death toll from the worst weather disaster in 36 years passed 200.
More than 200,000 households had no water a week after torrential rains caused floods and set off landslides across western Japan, bringing death and destruction to decades-old communities built on mountain slopes and flood plains.
The death toll rose to 200, with several dozen people still missing, the government said on Thursday.
With daily temperatures above 30 Celsius and high humidity, life in school gymnasiums and other evacuation centers, where families spread out on mats on the floors, began to take a toll.
Television footage showed one elderly woman trying to sleep by kneeling with her upper body on the seat of a folding chair, arms over her eyes to keep out the light. With few portable fans in the evacuation centers, many survivors tried to cool themselves with paper fans.
The limited water supply meant that people are not getting enough fluids and in danger of suffering from heatstroke, authorities said. People are also reluctant to use what water they do have to wash their hands, raising fears of epidemics.
"Without water, we can't really clean anything up. We can't wash anything," one man told NHK television.
The government has sent water trucks to the disaster area, but supplies remain limited.
More than 70,000 military, police and firefighters toiled through the debris in a grim search for the missing. Some teams shoveled dirt into sacks and piled the bags into trucks. Others used diggers and chainsaws to work through landslides and splintered buildings. Many areas were buried deep in mud that smelled like sewage and had hardened in the heat, making the search more difficult.
Disasters set off by torrential rains have become more frequent in Japan, perhaps due to global warming, experts say. Dozens of people died after similar rains caused flooding around the same time last year.
"It's an undeniable fact that this sort of disaster due to torrential, unprecedented rain is becoming more frequent in recent years," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference in Tokyo.
"Preserving the lives and peaceful existence of our citizens is the government's biggest duty. We recognize that there's a need to look into steps we can take to reduce the damage from disasters like this even a little bit," he added.© Thomson Reuters 2018.
13 Comments
Login to comment
zichi
Maga pain photos of a massive scale disaster for hundreds of thousands of people. Very hot weather and lack of drinking and washing water. My heart bleeds for them.
John Martin
May the situation calms quickly.
kawabegawa198
I see people already taking advantage of the "free pick-up" for items damaged by the floods. I remember after the Kumamoto earthquakes, things got ridiculous. People were throwing out sofas and all sorts of stuff unrelated to the earthquake damage.
Harry_Gatto
The insurance companies will be crying in their beer right now so expect premiums to rise soon.
3RENSHO
The man in the second photo is throwing away a plastic 'riser' block, normally used at the edge of the road to allow a car to roll smoothly into the homeowner's driveway. They don't wear out, so why throw it away?
Kenji Fujimori
Why it is good to consider buying a helicopter in times like these or the 'big earthquake' everyone is predicting to happen..
Harry_Gatto
The man in the second photo is throwing away a plastic 'riser' block, normally used at the edge of the road to allow a car to roll smoothly into the homeowner's driveway. They don't wear out, so why throw it away?
Probably because it washed up on his property from far away and he doesn't need it.
Mike James
"Disasters set off by torrential rains have become more frequent in Japan, perhaps due to global warming, experts say. "
Which experts are these? The comment does not fit with the article. This is about the disaster, not about global warming. The "experts" should find better ways to deal with the disaster instead of taking a political chance. Same with JT for running an unsubstantiated claim.
wanderlust
The man in the second photo is throwing away a plastic 'riser' block, normally used at the edge of the road to allow a car to roll smoothly into the homeowner's driveway. They don't wear out, so why throw it away?
Maybe he has lost his house?
englisc aspyrgend
Not building on flood plains or slopes liable to land slides would be a quick win! But then greedy developers wouldn’t make as much money and corrupt officials wouldn’t get their nice kick backs!
Alexandre T. Ishii
How can this disaster be focus too much, I only feel uneasy when Typhoon seasons will intensely coming for real, end of August to October.
starpunk
My first reaction upon seeing this is a phrase that's in my language but not in Japanese. This is indescribably horrible. My heart goes out to these people. A sad tragedy.
oldman_13
Very sad.
A Taiwanese charity has been distributing hot food to the people there.
While other nations ignore Japan in times of need like these (even though Japan itself contributes mightily to others), Taiwan continues to show that it is Japan's truest friend in this world.