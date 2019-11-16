Searchers look for hiker who falls on Mt Fuji while live-streaming

Japanese police are searching for a man who was seen falling down a snow-covered slope while livestreaming his climb up Mount Fuji on YouTube.
Police in Shizuoka, one of two prefectures that include Japan's highest mountain, said 10 rescuers were searching for a second day Wednesday after the man was seen falling near the peak.
Police began the search Monday after receiving calls from some viewers of his livestream.
The video, titled "Let's Go to Snowy Mt. Fuji," shows a man who identifies himself as TEDZU panting. "I'm rushing to the peak," he says.
The man complains repeatedly about his cold fingers. "My fingers are killing me. But I have to operate my smartphone. I should have brought a hot pack," he says.
He then tries various ways to warm his hands, including sticking one under his arm. The snow-covered path becomes narrower as he walks along a cliffside fence. Then the path slopes down and the man cautions himself against falling.
"Oh, this place is slippery, getting dangerous," the man says. "I'm trying to walk by the rocks, yes, rocks. It's a steep downhill."
"Wait!" he says. "I'm slipping." The noise of his slide can be heard on the video.
The fall accelerates. The video shows him sliding feet-up, with his hiking sticks hurtling away, before it ends abruptly.
Mount Fuji's climbing season ended last month. There is no law prohibiting climbers from entering the mountain at other times, police say.
A Shizuoka police official said searching for a victim in the snow could be difficult.
16 Comments
Alex Einz
he is done for , and I hope it gets enough media attention to clarify to all other idiots that there is a reason a mount is considered closing, and that winter is cold.....
Madden
Hmm, no trace of him and it almost seems orchestrated? Just as he talks about it's so difficult he falls down, and how the hell did he make it so high with improper clothing? I just hope this is some stupid stunt for social media and this isn't an actual tragedy...I haven't seen the actual video though so maybe if I were to I'd not think this way.
commanteer
The video is sobering. Just another walking livestream on a nice sunny day, then whoops... How quickly fortunes can change.
papigiulio
The mountain was closed but are people allowed to climb mt Fuji a different way? Or does closed mean forbidden to climb entirely?
Alex Einz
closed means no support available and basically not advised due to dangerous conditions, obviously if you a pro you could, but should be knowing what you doing ...
Reckless
Being stupid does not equal a death sentence. How can they not find him considering that there are fixed trails up Mt. Fuji?
nandakandamanda
Sadly it is being reported that they have found a body, very possibly the guy who fell off the path.
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6341066
Reckless
Well that is too bad. As I have sons and brothers, I know that they can do immature or stupid things in their teens and early twenties.
sensei258
Not saying it happened in this case, but you could fall off a mountain if it was a sheer drop
papigiulio
thanks @alex
Ren
Simply don't enter and climb a mountain?
Why do humans have the urge to invade every part of mother nature?
You get what you deserve!
juminRhee
This is why a dedicated cameraman should be used. The "live streamer" should be mindful of where he's walking and guide the cameraman or have support staff to do so.
gogogo
Cant the police determine the location from the video? Has literally anyone searching looked at it?