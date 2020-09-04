Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The carcass of a cow floats in waters, about 120 kilometers northwest of Amami Oshima in the East China Sea. Japanese rescuers found a second crew member and multiple dead cows Friday in waters where a livestock ship capsized and sank during stormy weather two days earlier. Photo: The 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP
national

Second survivor from capsized cattle ship dies, Japan's coast guard says

4 Comments
TOKYTOKYOO

Japan's coast guard said the second survivor of a capsized cattle ship on its way to China from New Zealand, who had been pulled unconscious from the waters of the East China Sea on Friday, had died.

The coast guard had said the man was found unconscious about 120 km north-northwest of Amami Oshima island and transferred to a hospital.

A life jacket and cattle carcasses were also collected from the same area, the coast guard said, and the search was continuing for 40 other crew members.

Three vessels, one airplane and two divers were taking part in the search for the Gulf Livestock 1, which went missing on Wednesday after it sent a distress call as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement saying the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1 was their vessel.

"We are monitoring the situation closely," said a spokesman for Gulf Navigation, adding that it was working with those involved in rescue efforts and regretted the loss of livestock.

The ship, with a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, was rescued on Wednesday night, Japan's coast guard said.

The crew of 43 was made up of 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, the coast guard said.

The coast guard quoted Edvarodo as saying the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

That's a miracle after all this time in roiling shark-infested waters. Hoping he makes it through.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Positive news!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I can't believe Livestock Carriers" still exist. Decades ago they used to ship live sheep from Australia to the Mid east. But this vessel loaded 5800 head of cows from New Zealand for China.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Oh. The article has been updated once more, and the guy didn't make it. Harsh news indeed. Many thanks to the search and rescue people for any little thing they can do.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

It's most distressing to see that photo - a living creature who suffered terrible fear before a slow death.

This is the result of gluttony, cruelty, and greed for money.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Unhealthy Relationship”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Best American-Style BBQ Restaurants in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Tachiarai Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 35, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Essential Camping Items Your Toddler Will Be Grateful For

Savvy Tokyo