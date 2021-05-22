Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Type 16 mobile combat vehicle fires ammunition during an annual live fire exercise at Japan Ground Self-Force's training grounds near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: Akio Kon/Pool via AP
Ground Self Defense Forces conduct live fire drill near Mt Fuji

TOKYO

Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces on Saturday held a live-fire drill at training grounds near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces and boost the defense budget.

It is usually held in August but because the Tokyo Olympics had been postponed to this year, the event was moved up to May, as it was last year. About 3,100 GSDF personnel participated.

Held against the backdrop of Mt Fuji, a wide array of aircraft, artillery, tanks and helicopters fired on targets. The ScanEagle, a small, long-endurance, low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle, was used for the first time.

The scenario was to retake one of Japan’s southern islands that had been captured by enemy forces.

The exercises are the biggest event staged by the Ground Self-Defense Forces each year. Members of the public, chosen by lottery, are usually invited to watch the drills, but because of the coronavirus, no spectators were invited this year. However, the drill was live-streamed.


Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force rappel down from a CH47J helicopter during Saturday's live fire exercise. Photo: Akio Kon/Pool via AP
Is it a coincidence that the grandchildren of WWII leaders are now in positions of power and want to “expand” the role of the SDF and increase its budget?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Good! Our men need the training.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

"Is it a coincidence that the grandchildren of WWII leaders are now in positions of power and want to “expand” the role of the SDF and increase its budget?"

No I don't. The increase in the defense budget is mostly likely due to China and North Korea.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

No I don't. The increase in the defense budget is mostly likely due to China and North Korea.

What do you think about all the US forces in Japan? Does that factor into your opinion?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This is an annual event , nothing new to see here as even the article states, and expanding Japan's DEFENSE Force is an excellent idea given the neighbors rhetoric and threats which over the last decade or more have been ramped up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

