Ground Self Defense Forces conduct live fire drill near Mt Fuji

A Type 16 mobile combat vehicle fires ammunition during an annual live fire exercise at Japan Ground Self-Force's training grounds near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

Japan's Ground Self Defense Forces on Saturday held a live-fire drill at training grounds near Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The annual exercise, held since 1961, comes as the government moves to expand the role of the Self-Defense Forces and boost the defense budget.

It is usually held in August but because the Tokyo Olympics had been postponed to this year, the event was moved up to May, as it was last year. About 3,100 GSDF personnel participated.

Held against the backdrop of Mt Fuji, a wide array of aircraft, artillery, tanks and helicopters fired on targets. The ScanEagle, a small, long-endurance, low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle, was used for the first time.

The scenario was to retake one of Japan’s southern islands that had been captured by enemy forces.

The exercises are the biggest event staged by the Ground Self-Defense Forces each year. Members of the public, chosen by lottery, are usually invited to watch the drills, but because of the coronavirus, no spectators were invited this year. However, the drill was live-streamed.

Members of the Ground Self-Defense Force rappel down from a CH47J helicopter during Saturday's live fire exercise. Photo: Akio Kon/Pool via AP

© Japan Today