Several more bodies from missing SDF chopper likely found

Crews searching for a Japan Self-Defense Forces helicopter that went missing with 10 personnel aboard off the southern prefecture of Okinawa last week have found what are believed to be several bodies, a government source said Friday.
The latest discoveries come after searchers on Thursday night located what appeared to be a body and a major part of the UH-60JA helicopter which disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from a base on Miyako Island on April 6 at 3:46 p.m.
Those aboard the helicopter included Lt Gen Yuichi Sakamoto, the 55-year-old commander of the Ground Self-Defense Force's 8th Division based in Kumamoto Prefecture.
According to the government source, an underwater camera showed severe damage to the piece of the helicopter that was found northeast of Irabu Island, an island connected by bridge to Miyako Island.
Other debris has been located on the shores of Irabu Island.
The SDF and the Japan Coast Guard have been searching around the clock.
Minesweepers, submarine rescue vessels, aircraft and patrol vessels were deployed. SDF personnel have also searched on land.
The cause of the crash remains unknown. Neither of the two air traffic control centers in the area received a distress signal from the helicopter's emergency locator transmitter which is designed to automatically activate on impact, according to officials.© KYODO
23 Comments
Login to comment
jansob1
RIP. I’m glad they will be able to hive some closure to the families. I hope they are able to find the cause relatively quickly so it can be avoided in the future.
sakurasuki
What is major part? Do they really find that helicopter airframe?
Desert Tortoise
https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2023-04-11/japanese-army-helicopter-crash-debris-9767216.html
A pilots helmet and part of an external fuel tank were found near Irabu Island.
virusrex
I keep wondering why so many people and even some media outlets keep trying to push an attack by Chinese as the reason for the tragedy. Is it because it would make this more "interesting"? is it the current atmosphere of China trying to flex its military power?
I am just grateful that most media are not falling to that and present only well substantiated reports, the deaths are tragic enough by themselves to try to force something else on top.
OssanAmerica
Because the case is highly mysterious and of all the routine JSDF helicopter flights this one just happened to have a Division Commander onboard. Naturally all aspects must be considered including potential sabotage. The possiblity itself is more real than you imagine, however it is very likely that any evidence found to support ot will be supressed for political reasons.
commanteer
One needs to be careful of jingoism, but it does seem likely. The Miyakojima is not far from, Taiwan, which I believe was still surrounded by Chinese warships simulating an invasion. And helicopters rarely just disappear off the radar without some sort of mayday call indicating trouble. Not to mention, there are many hotheads in the CCP military. It is also something that both countries would have reason to cover up.
Desert Tortoise
The possibility is nil. From experience the Japanese and US Governments, Mitsubishi and Sikorsky will lay out the actual cause(s) of the mishap and a cohort of people will resolutely refuse to believe the mundane, boring truth. For whatever reason some people cannot handle the well known fact that pilots are not gods, they are humans who make mistakes in a line of work that is uncommonly unforgiving of mistakes, even when Generals are on board.
Desert Tortoise
I will give you one other scenario that I have personally experienced and nearly killed me. Flying into a microburst. We were doing a training flight in crummy weather and encountered a down draft of such speed that even using full rated power and setting a nose attitude and airspeed for best rate of climb we were falling out of the sky at a rate of 3000 feet per minute. We were less than a minute from certain death and basically Effed with a capital F. Then we hit the updraft at the other side of the microburst and bounced upwards in excess of 3000 feet per minute with the collective basically bottomed. I was luck and lived to tell about it but if I had been cruising around at 500 feet above the ground, which is a pretty common altitude for a helicopter the situation would have slammed me into the deck and there was no way the helo was going to power its way out of that situation. So if this UH-60 was, as some claim, flying at low altitude and hit enough of a down draft it might have been driven into the sea surface.
Oh yes, two helos in my last squadron were lost in the Sierra Nevada due to down drafts that the helos didn't have enough power to overcome. These crashes happened on a clear day due to air currents rolling over the tops of the Sierra Nevada peaks. You can't see these either but sometimes if you are an experienced mountain flier nearby lenticular clouds are your warning to stay far away from the peaks. We flew mostly over water so we weren't experienced in mountain flying. Sadly we learned from the loss of two helos and their crews.
Desert Tortoise
Obtw, I live near those same mountains now and whenever I see those lenticular clouds I think about my old squadron mates.
jansob1
The mere presence of a high ranking officer does not necessarily make an accident less likely. I saw an incident in which a Colonel asked a soldier to drive up a steep rocky bank...the soldier was a fairly new driver and was reluctant to tell him that the vehicle probably wasn't capable of it, and got stuck.
deanzaZZR
Thanks for setting the record straight, DT. The lengths some posters here will go to to paint China in a bad light is border-line comical.
Desert Tortoise
I don't know the rules for the JSDF, but in the US Navy the aircraft commander has the last word on the conduct of the flight and the only person who can over rule the aircraft commander is an Admiral or General. We will never know if the General on board required the aircraft commander to to do something unsafe. Most people who make it to the rank of General or Admiral are smart enough not to do that so it is a remote possibility in my estimation, however there is some evidence that an angry Polish President forced the pilots of his aircraft to continue an instrument approach well below published minimums so he would not miss a WWII commemoration in Russia, a flight that ended in the trees with everyone on board dead.
Maryanne Wagner
Military aircraft are much more dangerous than commercial. It’s a dirty secret.
Clay
That's right, no commercial 'liability', but these days that's changing given all these new drone capabilities, manned helicopters (and air/space craft) already pure legacy tech.
RIP, thank you for your service!
Clay
I keep wondering why people act like it's still April 2019?
Keep in mind, even if this wasn't an accident, it will be officially no matter what!
wallace
There is nothing to suggest the Chinese were involved.
Clay
High tech military craft/ship can simply direct lazer-based weapon, that's how easy it's become to take down a legacy craft like one, no residue either!
Sven Asai
That’s pure math and nothing else. Compared to the universe, life is very rare, humans as one life form even rarer. Still more rarer is successfully negating gravity and the biological fact that birds maybe can naturally fly a bit, but humans surely cannot. Now they always insist in denying all those physical, biological, chemical or mathematical facts , in this case tried everything of those rare or nearly impossible things together, stretching even more those very low probabilities combined. It’s just normal that this illusion often or at least sometimes bursts.
Clay
they call these helicopter's sitting 'ducks' for good reason, won't find ONE providing close air support in Ukraine after all on EITHER side, those days are OVER
BeerDeliveryGuy
The Blackhawk that went down is an unarmed utility bird.
It can only be armed with side door guns for providing cover fire in a hot landing zone or extraction.
Clay
No idea what you're talking about BUT I like it/got my vote!
Peter Neil
Desert TortoiseToday 09:06 am JST
Yes, fortuitous for you. I was a fixed wing pilot and microbursts are not “micro” in energy.
Cheers
Clay
Pretty cool guys but I got you both beat hands DOWN!
On my Momma Charlie, ran over an empty pack of cigarettes, that was SCARY HARDCORE TOP GUN stuff....you see 'Cruise is name' and risk is the game!