Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe attends a news conference Thursday. Image: Shibuya Ward
national

Shibuya calls for ‘Stop Troublesome Halloweens,’ bans electric scooters

4 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has announced a "Stop Troublesome Halloweens" campaign as part of its Halloween measures for the end of this month, with increased vigilant measures by ward officials and a ban on the use of electric scooters.

Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe said at a press conference Thursday, "The key phrase for Shibuya Ward's Halloween measures this year is 'Stop Troublesome Halloweens.'"

Ward officials said that in addition to sealing off the area around the statue of Hachiko as usual, police will also issue warnings to anyone engaging in nuisance behavior, such as drinking alcohol on the street at night, smoking on the street and littering, which are prohibited by ordinances.

In addition, as many foreigners gather in Shibuya at Halloween, the ward will create posters in Korean and Chinese in addition to English.

This year's Halloween falls on a Friday, and large crowds are expected, despite appeals by the ward not to come.

4 Comments
"Stop Troublesome Halloweens"

Which begs the question, was there really no capable English speaker to proofread that slogan, or did one proofread it and decide to mess with them?

As sure as the turning of the earth along comes the Shibuya Mayor every October to disappoint those who like to celebrate the biggest day on the Japanese calendar. Just look at the amount of money spent, decorations displayed, goods and services themed towards Halloween, events and parties held across the country, media and TV programs broadcast, kids dressing up etc etc..

Just because a small group of idiots turned over a kei truck driven by another idiot, thousands of cute Japanese girls are ordered not to walk around Shibuya in their underwear, I mean celebrate Halloween.

Tis a shame.

As sure as the turning of the earth along comes the Shibuya Mayor every October to disappoint those who like to celebrate the biggest day on the Japanese calendar

You make it sound as if the mayor was the only one against the celebration and not the local population, they are in their right to reject things they consider a nuisance. He has a much higher responsibility keeping the locals happy (after all, they vote for him) and not the visitors.

After all people that want to enjoy Halloween can still do it on any of the many other places, parties and events you describe, they can still celebrate without disappointment, elsewhere.

