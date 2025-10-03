Shibuya calls for ‘Stop Troublesome Halloweens,’ bans electric scooters

Tokyo's Shibuya Ward has announced a "Stop Troublesome Halloweens" campaign as part of its Halloween measures for the end of this month, with increased vigilant measures by ward officials and a ban on the use of electric scooters.

Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe said at a press conference Thursday, "The key phrase for Shibuya Ward's Halloween measures this year is 'Stop Troublesome Halloweens.'"

Ward officials said that in addition to sealing off the area around the statue of Hachiko as usual, police will also issue warnings to anyone engaging in nuisance behavior, such as drinking alcohol on the street at night, smoking on the street and littering, which are prohibited by ordinances.

In addition, as many foreigners gather in Shibuya at Halloween, the ward will create posters in Korean and Chinese in addition to English.

This year's Halloween falls on a Friday, and large crowds are expected, despite appeals by the ward not to come.

© Japan Today