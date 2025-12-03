Shibuya Ward cancels New Year countdown event; security to be tightened

The New Year countdown event in front of Shibuya Station in Tokyo has been canceled, the ward announced on Wednesday.

Officials said in a statement they are concerned that a significant crowd may gather around the station and famous scramble crossing on New Year's Eve.

Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe said: “I am delighted that so many people have come to experience the charm of Shibuya and that our streets are so full of vibrancy and energy.

"At the same time, to ensure a safe and secure community, we remain vigilant against rowdy behavior and crowd incidents caused by street drinking. Consequently, the Shibuya Countdown Executive Committee has decided to cancel this year's countdown event.

"On New Year's Eve, we will strengthen security around Shibuya Station, and work in coordination with the police, public transportation operators and local residents, to prevent crowd-related accidents. We are also requesting cooperation from convenience stores and other alcohol retailers to refrain from selling alcohol during nighttime hours.”

Since October last year, Shibuya Ward has enforced a year-round ordinance prohibiting nighttime street drinking around Shibuya Station, with the goal of completely eliminating disruptive street drinking.

To ensure safety and prevent congestion and confusion around Shibuya Station, the ward will install temporary fencing around the Hachiko Statue from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec 31, until 1 a.m. on Thursday, Jan 1.

Media are also being asked to conduct interviews at designated press areas operational from 7 p.m. Dec 31 until 1 a.m. Jan 1. The locations are Hachiko Square (around the Hachiko Statue) and in front of Shibuya Station Exit A6a.

