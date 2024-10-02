Tokyo's Shibuya area introduces year-round ban on street alcohol consumption

Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday introduced a year-round nighttime ban on alcohol consumption in public spaces, expanding on an existing measure aimed at curbing worsening littering and noise from large crowds.

Since 2019, the ward has banned alcohol consumption on certain streets during specific periods, such as Halloween and New Year's holidays. However, it revised the ordinance to extend the ban year-round and cover a wider area as the issues persisted.

The ban is in effect daily from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in areas surrounding JR and Keio Shibuya stations, according to the ward office.

In June, the Shinjuku Ward assembly, adjacent to Shibuya, passed an ordinance banning alcohol consumption in and around the Kabukicho entertainment and red light district for 12 hours starting at 5 p.m. on Oct 31.

Its ward office cited an influx in visitors during Halloween and more littering in the area after Shibuya introduced its ban.

