Tokyo's Shibuya area introduces year-round ban on street alcohol consumption

Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday introduced a year-round nighttime ban on alcohol consumption in public spaces, expanding on an existing measure aimed at curbing worsening littering and noise from large crowds.
Since 2019, the ward has banned alcohol consumption on certain streets during specific periods, such as Halloween and New Year's holidays. However, it revised the ordinance to extend the ban year-round and cover a wider area as the issues persisted.
The ban is in effect daily from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in areas surrounding JR and Keio Shibuya stations, according to the ward office.
In June, the Shinjuku Ward assembly, adjacent to Shibuya, passed an ordinance banning alcohol consumption in and around the Kabukicho entertainment and red light district for 12 hours starting at 5 p.m. on Oct 31.
Its ward office cited an influx in visitors during Halloween and more littering in the area after Shibuya introduced its ban.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Toothless. The revised ordinance does not impose penalties on violators.
Burning Bush
I'll 乾杯 to that!
Michael Machida
It's not a law.
dagon
Shibuya has foreigners carousing in front of convenience stores.
Shinjuku has aggressive touts, open prostitution, underage drinking and gangsterism.
But yes lets blaming the foreign visitors.
KariHaruka
Take a look at Shibuya Meltdown and you'll see that it's often the Japanese, and not the 'foreign visitors', that are causing a lot of the problems.
Are there drunken tourists? Yes. Are they the main cause of the anti social behaviour caused by excessive drinking in public? No!
SDCA
Funny, it is technically illegal to smoke on the streets yet no one gets fined.
DanteKH
Funny thing, every time I go at night in Shibuya or Skinju, I only see young local drinking and loitering on the streets, usually drunk and loud. Some tourists near Konbinis enjoying a cold one, but they always dump the cans or bottles in conbini 's trash can.
Why so much hate for tourists here? Just because they are making the place too crowded?
finally rich
I dont drink at all, but from what I hear from clients and friends visiting the country, being able to drink alcohol wherever and whenever you want in this streets is something out of this world, and they enjoy it very much.
How about passing a drunkenness prevention law instead? 1 or 2 chuhai is not the problem.
David Brent
This has always been a problem in that area, but I feel like it is definitely getting worse and more brazen in recent years.
OssanAmerica
So the ban resulted in more littering?
And there was an increase in foreign tourists visiting Shibuya-ku after then ban?
Makes no sense in the context of this article.