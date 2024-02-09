Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Shine On! Kids workshop to be held at TEDxYouth@Tokyo event

0 Comments
TOKYO

Shine On! Kids has been invited by TEDxYouth@Tokyo to present a workshop at their annual event this weekend.

Coincidentally, February 15th is International Childhood Cancer Day. To mark the occasion, Shine On! Kids is planning a special workshop to raise awareness about childhood cancer among young people, TEDxYouth's main target audience.

TEDxYouth＠Tokyo TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events.

The annual event features TED-style talks and performances by individuals as well as workshops by various organizations, all organized and run by TEDxYouth@Tokyo staff members, who are high school students living in the Tokyo area. The Shine On! Kids’ workshop will feature guest speaker Ichino Urashiri, a childhood cancer survivor and Shine On! Kids’ program participant. She will share her experiences and deliver a message to her fellow Gen Z youth, and in response, workshop participants will create "Courage Beads Message Cards" to send encouragement to children fighting serious illnesses in hospitals across Japan.

Event: TEDxYouth@Tokyo 2024 EVENT YIN AND YANG

Organizer: TEDxYouth@Tokyo https://www.tedxyouthtokyo.com/

Date: Sunday, February 11, 11:00 - 16:00*

*Shine On! Kids workshop will be 14:15-15:00

Place: WeWork Shiroyama Trust Tower 12F 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Language: English and Japanese (Workshop is mainly in Japanese)

Admission: Free, but advance registration is required. Registration site: https://tedxyouthtokyo2024.peatix.com/view (for all programs)

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot 6 Word Video Contest

Share your storytelling and video talents in the GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on the theme of “Japan & Relationships” for a chance to win a total of ¥75,000 in awards!

Entry deadline is Feb 26th

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo