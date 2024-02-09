Shine On! Kids workshop to be held at TEDxYouth@Tokyo event

Shine On! Kids has been invited by TEDxYouth@Tokyo to present a workshop at their annual event this weekend.

Coincidentally, February 15th is International Childhood Cancer Day. To mark the occasion, Shine On! Kids is planning a special workshop to raise awareness about childhood cancer among young people, TEDxYouth's main target audience.

TEDxYouth＠Tokyo TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s overall mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx brings the spirit of TED to local communities around the globe through TEDx events.

The annual event features TED-style talks and performances by individuals as well as workshops by various organizations, all organized and run by TEDxYouth@Tokyo staff members, who are high school students living in the Tokyo area. The Shine On! Kids’ workshop will feature guest speaker Ichino Urashiri, a childhood cancer survivor and Shine On! Kids’ program participant. She will share her experiences and deliver a message to her fellow Gen Z youth, and in response, workshop participants will create "Courage Beads Message Cards" to send encouragement to children fighting serious illnesses in hospitals across Japan.

Event: TEDxYouth@Tokyo 2024 EVENT YIN AND YANG

Organizer: TEDxYouth@Tokyo https://www.tedxyouthtokyo.com/

Date: Sunday, February 11, 11:00 - 16:00*

*Shine On! Kids workshop will be 14:15-15:00

Place: WeWork Shiroyama Trust Tower 12F 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Language: English and Japanese (Workshop is mainly in Japanese)

Admission: Free, but advance registration is required. Registration site: https://tedxyouthtokyo2024.peatix.com/view (for all programs)

