Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A South Korean coast guard vessel conducts a search operation in waters between South Korea and Japan, Wednesday for crew members of a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. Photo: The Korea Coast Guard via AP
national

4 crew rescued after ship capsizes off Nagasaki; 18 missing

0 Comments
TOKYO

Four crew members have been rescued from a cargo ship that capsized off Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, with search and rescue efforts underway for the other 18, Japan's Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

A distress call came in from the vessel, the 6,651-ton Hong Kong-registered Jintian on Tuesday night, the coast guard said. Media reported a person on the ship said it was listing and taking on water, and later reports said the 22 crew members - all Chinese or Myanmar nationals - had transferred to lifeboats.

Four of them were found floating on the water and rescued by a private vessel in the area, a Coast Guard spokesperson said. Three Coast Guard vessels, a helicopter and an airplane were assisting in the search of an area lying some 110 km west of the Danjo islands.

There was no immediate word on what caused the vessel, which was carrying lumber, to capsize. A Coast Guard spokesperson said winds were strong at the time the distress signal was received.

Japan was hit with winter storms on Tuesday in western parts of the country, with extremely low temperatures and winds across many other areas as well.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel