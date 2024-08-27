Shizuoka Prefecture considers collecting fees from Mount Fuji climbers

Climbers are seen at the fifth stage on the slopes of Mount Fuji.

The Shizuoka prefectural government is considering charging fees for climbers ascending Mount Fuji on three trails from next summer in a bid to restrict access, following neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture, an official said Tuesday.

Yamanashi has implemented several measures since earlier this year to deter dangerous activities such as "bullet climbing," which refers to attempts to summit the 3,776-meter peak for the sunrise without an overnight rest, but Shizuoka has yet to introduce any steps.

Mount Fuji straddles Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures.

So far, Shizuoka has only asked hikers to submit plans through a preregistration system, including the start time of their ascent and any reservation they have made for a place in a mountainside hut on the way to the peak.

There are three trails -- Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri -- in Shizuoka. As they are not on prefectural land, it has been difficult for the local government to impose regulations on climbers ascending Mount Fuji through its ordinance.

Shizuoka is studying through November how it can limit access to Mount Fuji with a view to enacting a new ordinance to collect entrance fees, the official said, adding the prefecture plans to earmark 37 million yen to estimate costs for controls on hikers.

In Yamanashi, meanwhile, a gate has been set up to close the Yoshida trail from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. to individuals without mountain hut reservations at the 5th station of the route, which is the most commonly used path in the prefecture.

Yamanashi has also begun to collect 2,000 yen per climber for using the Yoshida trail, while capping the number of hikers at 4,000 a day.

