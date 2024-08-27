 Japan Today
Climbers are seen at the fifth stage on the slopes of Mount Fuji. Image: REUTERS file
national

Shizuoka Prefecture considers collecting fees from Mount Fuji climbers

2 Comments
SHIZUOKA

The Shizuoka prefectural government is considering charging fees for climbers ascending Mount Fuji on three trails from next summer in a bid to restrict access, following neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture, an official said Tuesday.

Yamanashi has implemented several measures since earlier this year to deter dangerous activities such as "bullet climbing," which refers to attempts to summit the 3,776-meter peak for the sunrise without an overnight rest, but Shizuoka has yet to introduce any steps.

Mount Fuji straddles Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures.

So far, Shizuoka has only asked hikers to submit plans through a preregistration system, including the start time of their ascent and any reservation they have made for a place in a mountainside hut on the way to the peak.

There are three trails -- Fujinomiya, Gotemba and Subashiri -- in Shizuoka. As they are not on prefectural land, it has been difficult for the local government to impose regulations on climbers ascending Mount Fuji through its ordinance.

Shizuoka is studying through November how it can limit access to Mount Fuji with a view to enacting a new ordinance to collect entrance fees, the official said, adding the prefecture plans to earmark 37 million yen to estimate costs for controls on hikers.

In Yamanashi, meanwhile, a gate has been set up to close the Yoshida trail from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. to individuals without mountain hut reservations at the 5th station of the route, which is the most commonly used path in the prefecture.

Yamanashi has also begun to collect 2,000 yen per climber for using the Yoshida trail, while capping the number of hikers at 4,000 a day.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Japan now becoming third world country that really depend on tourism.

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

quadruple the fee.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I climbed last Friday-Saturday and I don't understand all the fuss with how "crowded" they are claiming the trail is. It wasn't crowded at all compared to when I climbed Takao in April. Perhaps during peak season? What they are doing currently is enough to stop the over crowdedness so I don't see why they need to do more.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I climbed last Friday-Saturday and I don't understand all the fuss with how "crowded" they are claiming the trail is.

Basically just an excuse to collect more money, with aging population many municipalities try to find a way to increase their income since they can't tax old retiree resident anymore. One of way to create image that trail is crowded and need to be organized.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

