Snake found on bullet train delays service

Even small delays in Japan's much-vaunted bullet trains are rare, and more unusual still are snakes on board holding up the speedy shinkansen services.
On Tuesday evening, a passenger alerted security to a 40-centimeter snake lurking on a train between Nagoya and Tokyo, resulting in a 17-minute hold-up.
It was unclear whether the cold-blooded commuter was venomous or how it ended up on the train, and there was no injury or panic among passengers, a spokesman for Central Japan Railway Company told AFP
Shinkansen customers can bring small dogs, cats and other animals, including pigeons on board -- but not snakes.
"It's difficult to imagine wild snakes somehow climbing onto the train at one of the stations. We have rules against bringing snakes into the shinkansen," the spokesman told AFP.
"But we don't check passengers' baggage," he said.
The train was originally scheduled to go on to Osaka, but the company decided to use a different train for the trip, causing a delay of about 17 minutes, he said.
Patrols by uniformed security guards onboard bullet trains were scaled up after a fatal stabbing in 2018 on a shinkansen that shocked normally ultra-safe Japan.
Additional security was added for the Summer Olympics in 2021 and Group of Seven meetings last year.
First launched in 1964, the shinkansen network has never suffered an accident resulting in any passenger fatalities or injuries, according to Japan Railways.
The trains can travel at 285 kilometers per hour, with an average delay of 0.2 minutes.© AFP
19 Comments
Login to comment
toolonggone
Brave or dumb if this railway staff had no idea whether or not the snake was venomous.
CAPTAIN
He can add snake handling to his job description!
P_C
"Snakes on a Train" movie tried in 2006. IMBD reviews only 2.2.
Desert Tortoise
Poor little snake didn't have a leg to stand on
kibousha
Samuel L. Jackson and crew forgot the snake after they finished filming.
DanteKH
Most likely a local Japanese Rat Snake, very common in Japan and not poisonous at all.
forgeddabowtit
So what speed was the snake travelling relative to a stationary observer to the side of the track?
Anonymous
Unticketed passenger escorted from train. At least it was saved the embarrassment of being frog marched off.
Seesaw7
He can add snake handling to his job description!
@Captain. LOL
Desert Tortoise
Yep. We had a little Red Racer come visit our office one day and the resulting pandemonium was such you would have thought a big (and very poisonous) Mojave Green was in there.
wallace
In the rice fields near our house, you can find the rat snake doing its job of controlling the rats.
Newgirlintown
Wasn’t there a movie about that with that guy out of Pulp Fiction?
Lepyon
When asked by investigators how he got on the train without a ticket, the reptile replied that he just "snaked on"
METATTOKYO
Just glad I live somewhere there are no snakes not even at the zoo.
theFu
Did the snake have a valid ticket?
Desert Tortoise
Antarctica? Snakes are ubiquitous world wide except maybe in the polar regions.
tora
Why did the snake catch the bullet train in Japan?
Because it wanted to get to its destination in a hissterically short amount of time.
tora
Not true. None in Ireland or New Zealand, at least
theFu
What's with all the snake hate? Most species do us a favor by keeping pests and rodent populations in check. If we don't bother them, they leave us alone. From time to time, we are all around snakes, sometimes they are venomous.
I've been in fields FULL of rattlesnakes and in swamps full of cottonmouth snakes. Don't scare them or come too close and they will leave you alone. It is usually a surprise step that causes a bite.
Around my home, we have rat snakes and garter snakes. I've relocated them from grass about to be mowed. One garter snake bit my hand, repeatedly with no after effects. I didn't actually realize it was biting until I saw it. A wasp or yellow jacket sting hurts more and longer.
Of course, nobody wants to be in an enclosed space with a cobra or one of those deadly snakes in Australia, but the chances of a snake like that being on a Japanese train are tiny.