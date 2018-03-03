Snowstorm kills roadside rescuer in Hokkaido

Police are seen on a forest road in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Friday.

A blizzard that hit Hokkaido killed a man who was attempting to help a car stranded in snow, as stormy weather disrupted transportation in various parts of the country.

The road service company employee, who was in his 20s, went missing on Thursday night after travelling along a forest road in Tomakomai with two colleagues to rescue a male reporter of public broadcaster NHK, police said.

The victim was found by the police in a nearby forest early Friday. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead.

The car of the three roadside rescuers was stranded in an area where 1.5 meters of fresh snow had fallen. They sought help from their company and requested a snow-removal vehicle, which did not immediately arrive. The victim went missing after he decided to leave the car and look for the snow-removal vehicle.

The 27-year-old NHK reporter was off duty on Thursday when he entered the snow-covered forest road to hunt deer. Both he and the other two roadside rescuers were later found safely.

NHK's Sapporo bureau apologized over the incident, saying it is pained by the rescuer's death.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old man who was on his way to remove snow at a wind power generation site in Date, Hokkaido, went missing Thursday, but was rescued that night.

The stormy weather caused by a low pressure system continued through Friday in Hokkaido, forcing the Hokkaido Railway Co to cancel about 300 trains including 40 limited express services.

Bullet train services on the Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen lines in northeastern Japan also came to a halt, while Japanese major airlines canceled more than 110 flights bound for and arriving at airports in northeastern Japan and Hokkaido.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said strong winds with a maximum speed between 72 to 108 kilometers per hour were recorded in western Hokkaido facing the Sea of Japan, while more than 50 centimeters of snowfall was seen over the 24-hour period through Friday morning.

The agency said the storm in Hokkaido would gradually weaken on Friday afternoon.

A devastating blizzard hit Hokkaido in March 2013, killing nine people.

