 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Electronic toll collection lanes are closed at a toll gate of the Chuo Expressway's interchange in Fuchu, Tokyo, on Sunday. Image: KYODO
national

Some ETC lanes on expressways in 7 prefectures closed after system failure

1 Comment
TOKYO

A system failure on Sunday morning caused the closure of ETC-only lanes at some toll gates on expressways in seven prefectures —Tokyo, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Shizuoka, Aichi, Gifu and Mie.

According to Nagoya-based Central Nippon Expressway, the ETC system failure occurred at around 12:30 a.m., NHK reported. The cause is unknown and the lanes were still closed oil Sunday afternoon, with ETC unavailable at about 80 toll gates and smart interchanges.

Affected expressways include the Chuo, Tomei, Shin-Tomei and Shin-Meishin expressways,

Central Nippon Expressway said regular lanes with attendants on all expressways are open. It said staff have started raising the ETC lane bars to allow cars to pass, but will gradually respond by allowing cars to pass through locations where no staff are stationed.

They are asking people to pay tolls after the fact by scanning a QR code on the Central Nippon Expressway website.

Traffic jams occurring at toll gate exits in the morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there have been three emergency calls to 110 about rear-end collisions that are believed to have occurred during traffic jams near the toll gates on the Chuo Expressway.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Was the fax machine down for the day?

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Looks like computer geeks were really bored today, or they’re at at it again from North Korea and / or good ‘ole china

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo