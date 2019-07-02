Sony holds 40th anniversary event for iconic Walkman music player

Sony Corp marked Monday the start of a two-month long event in Tokyo celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Walkman, with interactive exhibits showcasing various models of the iconic portable music player.
The highlight of the event, dubbed "#009 Walkman in the Park," is an exhibit called "My Story, My Walkman," which chronicles each year of the hit music player's history with nostalgic stories by 40 creators, artists and other public figures of that generation. Visitors can listen to songs chosen by the celebrity on each of the Walkmans on display.
The event starts from ground level, where a 2.5 meter tall Walkman modeled after the yellow waterproof sports model introduced in 1983 stands, and continues across all four basement floors of Ginza Sony Park in Tokyo's shopping district. Other exhibits include a "Walkman Wall," which displays all 237 models of the Walkman over the years and a "Custom Walkman" corner featuring Walkman skins designed by artists.
The first Walkman model, which went on sale on July 1, 1979, revolutionized the way people listen to music. As the story goes, the idea for a portable cassette tape player came when Masaru Ibuka, the late Sony co-founder, asked for a convenient way to listen to music while abroad on business trips.
After its release, the Walkman became firmly entrenched as the device for music listening while on the move, with over 400 million units sold worldwide.
"I want people to enjoy the Walkman as they immerse themselves in nostalgia," Sony Enterprise Co's President Daisuke Nagano said in his speech at a pre-opening press event.
The Sony subsidiary manages Ginza Sony Park, a renovation project for the Sony Building torn down in March 2017. Monday's program marks the ninth large-scale event held in the facility, which will remain open until the fall of 2020 when it will be renovated into a new Sony Building in 2022. Since opening on Aug. 9 last year, the facility has had over 3.45 million visitors as of the end of June, the company said.
Chip Star
The good old days when I was too young to be aware of the nonsense of the world.
vanityofvanities
Now is the time of communication and not of music.
Jandworld
How much do you pay software eng. right outof highs hool?
Akie
Unfortunately, Sony has nothing to contribute in today's world, which doesn't diminish her past glories.
Travelmaster
Early MD Walkman was very big and heavy. Currently a high-resolution walkman with classical music. Music is indispensable for daily life.
vanityofvanities
I used Walkman very often to listen to opera music which is very long and I hurt my ears.
theResident
@Akie: Irrelevant comment. This article is purely about the Walkman which is 40 years old. The failure of Sony over recent years in man areas should not take away the achievement that the original Walkman was as you do in fact point out.
Thank you Travelmaster - I agree with you about music and who knows how we would listening to it on the go OR as indeed at home if wasn't for Sony (and yes I am not taking anything away from the likes of Philips and other manufacturers - those with any knowledge will know what I am referring to).
yoshisan88
I was lucky enough to have a Walkman when I was a teenage. They were not cheap but my parents bought one for each of their children. When comes to Walkman, I can remember two brands, Sony and Aiwa. Then CD came but Discman was too expensive so we mostly bought or borrowed CDs and copied them to cassette s and listened to them on our walkmans.
I wonder if there is any celebration for MD, the Mini Disc. It was so cool but unfortunately Japan missed another chance to show the world how creative they are.
SaikoPhysco
Stereo headphones plugged into a small cassette player..... who knew.
Shipwrecker
I walk very quietly compared to my wife and kids. I think the reason is because I spent most of my teens trying to walk in a way that wouldn't make my Walkman jiggle, which would cut out the music for a second. The hard Alice-band style headphones would also make my ears hurt after a while. Still loved it.
zichi
At the time we all thought it was amazing when we had one. First bags full of tapes and new batteries then moved onto rechargables.
Now compared with the tiny iPod shuffle, size of a postage stamp and 2 GB drive, which I have on my keychain.
Legrande
Remember reading somewhere that a German made the prototype...regardless Sony is the one that got it out there, at that time they seemed invincible.
daito_hak
Sony did not invent the walkman, this is disinformation which continues to be spread by Sony. The original idea for a portable stereo is credited to Brazilian-German inventor Andreas Pavel who patented the Stereobelt in 1977. Sony first refused to recognize that they stole his idea, but finally agreed to pay Pavel royalties in 2004.
https://www.cnet.com/news/sony-pays-millions-to-inventor-in-walkman-dispute/
Alfie Noakes
Entirely untrue. The portable personal stereo player was invented in the early 1970s by a German named Andreas Pavel. He called it a "stereobelt". Mr. Pavel filed his first patent in Milan in 1977 and then in various countries, including Japan, over the next two years or so.
After Sony produced its first Walkman in 1979 Mr. Pavel spent 25 years fighting Sony in various courts until he finally won a settlement in 2004. He received damages and Sony agreed to pay him royalties on sales of portable personal stereo players. He is now officially recognized as the inventor of the portable personal stereo player.
Mr. Pavel is an interesting man: a philosopher, inventor and lover of Brazilian music. By his account, the first music he listened to on his invention was "Push Push," a collaboration between the jazz flutist Herbie Mann and the blues-rock guitarist Duane Allman.
https://www.nytimes.com/2005/12/17/world/americas/an-unlikely-trendsetter-made-earphones-a-way-of-life.html
Madden
Ah, I remember hearing stories how Sony would market the Walkman through I suppose what would be considered viral marketing now. They would hire people to walk around listening to Walkmans in trendy areas of Tokyo like Ginza and people and the media would start to pay attention and also want to buy them.
The Discman as well! I remember thinking how cool we were to have portable CD players, despite constant skipping and poor battery life.
Stewart Gale
I had the second top left Walkman in the picture.
That brings back memories!
Alexandre T. Ishii
Now Sony is with Play Station series in the space universe but I wanted to see what could be Runman and Flyman coming later that Walkman, haha!
vanityofvanities
I have many MDs. Sound quality of MD is very good. But players are no more at electric good stores. When my old stereo set which can play MDs gets broken, I will be helpless.
Scrote
I think Sony lost their way when they tried to force their ATRAC standard on people who wanted something that played MP3 files.
Peeping_Tom
"Entirely untrue. The portable personal stereo player was invented in the early 1970s by a German named Andreas Pavel. He called it a "stereobelt". Mr. Pavel filed his first patent in Milan in 1977 and then in various countries, including Japan, over the next two years or so."
Nice attempt at misinforming the masses; thanks God for the internet!
"his European claim to authorship of the idea was rejected by the Court of Appeal in Britain in 1996.
He lost both cases when judges ruled his patent was invalid because it was an obvious extension of the technologies existing at the time it was filed.
The US Patent Office refused his patent application, so he was never able to sue Sony there.
However, Sony paid Mr Pavel a licence fee of DM150,000 in the 1980s for the original Walkmans sold in Germany. They had two earphone plugs and a "hotline" button for reducing the volume - both details included in Mr Pavel's original patent application drawings."
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/inventor-of-walkman-wins-millions-from-sony-dispute-over-730910.html
Stereobelt was totally different from the Walkman; Sony settled for only 2 models sold in Germany.
yoshi
In the earlier stages of development of Walkman, it was a very cool and symbolic item for young people. And the symbol of Japanese technology which was customer-oriented. Furthermore, there was a joke, a teacher scolded her student "First of all, take off your Walkman!"
vanityofvanities
Sony's earning force today is censors. Sony's camera sales are good while Canon and Nikon are stagnated. Sony joined Japan's high quality camera makers including Canon and Nikon. Sony's high quality censors are used in many places.
Alfie Noakes
Hardly misinformation. Mr. Pavel was walking around a Swiss forest in 1972 listening to music recorded on a cassette through stereo headphones plugged into a portable personal player. That's a full seven years before Sony started selling Walkmen.
Laguna
Obsolete ability: I was quite good at splicing severed cassette tapes.
Peeping_Tom
So what, if he was doing all that 7 years before Sony?
Read the link that tells you clearly he did not invent the walkman.
He lost ALL his Court cases; every single one of them.
People used to kick anything spherical before football was invented in Ingurland.
Hello Kitty 321
When it first came out nobody could believe the quality of the music.
daito_hak
You seem to concentrate on the many cases that he brought against Sony for violation of his IP, but you ignore the final outcome of the dispute which is that Sony accepted to pay royalties to Pavel. By that means, they admitted they stole his idea and accepted to pay for the royalties associated with the walkmans sold. The idea of a portable music player was not Sony's one, they stole his idea, period.
sf2k
the yellow sport models were status symbols in high school as they were expensive
kohakuebisu
I work in IP but am a big believer in the James Burke "Connections" view of tech. That is, virtually all new tech is a new application or reworking of existing tech, and it is misguided to look for single inventors working in isolation. Edison, or more likely someone working for him, found the best material for a filament. He did not invent the light bulb, because it already existed.
Getting back to Sony and the Walkman, what killed them was DRM. As a record company themselves, they could not make an mp3 player. The record industry would not let them. Sony already made a digital music player, the MiniDisc, but it had to be designed to prevent minidisc to minidisc recording of copyrighted material. That's the hoops they were jumping through. The dominance of mp3, an unprotected format, was created by Napster and its rivals, a very sudden development by complete outsiders to the music and consumer tech industries. It created an open goal for another music industry outsider to make a portable mp3 player. Existing consumer tech companies were too into DRM for music and movies (see DVD) to exploit the situation. Any portable music players they made could not play mp3, otherwise they would have been sued to high heaven by the RIAA.
Stewart Gale
“Now is the time of communication and not of music.”
You what? I don’t even know what this means.
San Miguel
I used to walk to school in 1986 listening to Queen and rock on what i think it was a Walkman, although the memory is hazy! It took me 45 minutes each way to walk so the music was a life saver. My first one didn't have a tape counter so trying to listen to a song again was a pain when rewinding! In fact rewinding was a massive pain! My second one had a tape counter which was awesome lol! I used to rewind some tapes so much that there would be a chink in the tape at the start of a song I liked. Then, there was of course, the inevitable tape chew and the much needed pencil! There was a warmness to tape that I don't think mp3 has..although maybe the headphones were better back then? Time for a cup of tea!