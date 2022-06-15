Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A device displays arrival and other train information automatically converted from platform announcements and other sound data for people with impaired hearing at JR Ueno Station in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Sounds of Tokyo train station visualized in trial for hearing impaired travelers

0 Comments
TOKYO

A train station in Tokyo on Wednesday started reproducing platform announcements and the sounds of train arrivals and departures onto a screen in the form of text and sign language to help the hearing impaired on their journeys.

In the trial project that began at JR Ueno Station and will run through Dec 14, East Japan Railway Co aims to provide the hearing impaired with a safer and more convenient travel experience.

In the service developed in conjunction with Fujitsu Ltd., station announcements and train sounds collected by microphones are converted into text and onomatopoeic descriptions in real-time using artificial intelligence.

They are then displayed on a screen positioned above a vending machine, with the roar of trains represented by cartoonish fonts and with different sizes to add to the detail provided, with the text changing to represent volume levels, for example. The screen will also show station staff signing commonly used announcements.

On Wednesday morning, the whooshing sound of an approaching Yamanote Line train was expressed with Japanese onomatopoeia. A sign language video was shown to inform passengers that the doors were closing ahead of the train's departure.

Called "Ekimatopeia," a portmanteau of the Japanese word for "station" and the English word "onomatopoeia," the service is based on ideas that came out of a workshop conducted at a school for deaf students last summer in Kawasaki, near Tokyo.

"We thought it would be helpful if we could understand what was going on around us through written words. It feels amazing that our idea became a reality. I want it to be displayed in more stations," said Sora Konno, 18, a student at the school.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo