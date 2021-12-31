Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korean court orders sale of confiscated Nippon Steel assets

3 Comments
SEOUL

A South Korean court has ordered the sale of confiscated assets of Nippon Steel Corp to compensate plaintiffs in a wartime forced labor lawsuit, a court official said, in the second court decision of its kind.

The order against the Japanese company was issued by a district court branch in the southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday. It follows one in September in another case involving Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Nippon Steel is highly likely to appeal the court's order, just like Mitsubishi Heavy did. If an appeal is made, it is expected to take considerable time as the case could reach the top court.

Its assets in South Korea were seized by the court after it failed to pay damages to four Korean plaintiffs following an October 2018 Supreme Court ruling that found the men were mobilized to work for Japan Iron & Steel Co, Nippon Steel's forerunner, in the 1940s while the Korean Peninsula was under Japanese colonial rule.

The company did not comply with the compensation order as it heeded the Japanese government's position that the issue of claims stemming from the 1910-1945 colonial rule was settled in 1965 under a bilateral accord signed alongside a treaty that established diplomatic ties.

As a result, the plaintiffs had a portion of the company's shares in POSCO-Nippon Steel RHF Joint Venture, involving South Korean steelmaker POSCO, seized via the court and in May 2019 asked the court to order the sale of the shares.

Nippon Steel called itself Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp until its name change in April 2019.

If the assets are actually liquidated, it will likely deal another blow to already frayed bilateral relations.

Last September, after the court order against Mitsubishi Heavy, the Japanese protested to South Korea and warned that liquidating the seized assets "would invite a grave situation" for both countries.

It urged South Korea to "immediately take appropriate measures" for what it calls "clear violations of international law."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japan has no respect at all from it's neighbors! How could it? American occupation come to Japan and do whatever they like and the Japanese government pays them to do it! There needs to be regime change in Japan, the occupation forces need to be kicked out immediately and Japan seek normal relations based on mutual respect with Russia and China. Do that and Korea, both north and south will start treating Japan with respect. They won't have any choice but to do that.

As is, why the hell would Korea, north or south, respect Japan?

-16 ( +0 / -16 )

Moon had better immediately reverse this disgraceful political ruling by the corrupt court in Seoul. Failure to do so will result in Japan and her allies pulling all business out of SK and consumers worldwide boycotting SK.

The compensation issue has been settled 100% in finality.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Failure to do so will result in Japan and her allies

Which allies are those?

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

It’s Korean tradition to inflict injury on its own body. They just can’t help it. Now Korea has passed the point of no return in its relationship with Japan. There’s no turning back

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Why doesn't japan just give the Korean govt hundred of billions of dollars to settle the issue and formally apologize?! Oh wait, this was done over 50 years ago, but the Korean govt squandered the money and repeatedly request new apologies. Smgdfh100x

5 ( +6 / -1 )

@ingvar

you've got some serious issues dude

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mon, instead of concerning about Japan, how about solving the problem with your own citizen who were persecuted by Pres. Park between 1960s to 1970s?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

