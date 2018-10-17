Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Spring already? Cherry blossoms make unexpected appearance

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

The delicate blossoms of the cherry tree might be synonymous with the onset of spring in Japan -- except this year they're also blooming in autumn, a weather forecasting company said Wednesday.

Experts told local media that the rare late blooms could be the result of this year's unusual weather, including a particularly active typhoon season.

Weathernews, a meteorological firm, said more than 300 people across Japan had reported cherry blossoms were blooming in their neighborhood, in a survey conducted last week.

Local media spotted clusters of the famous pink and white blooms at several popular cherry blossom spots.

Hiroyuki Wada, a tree doctor at the Flower Association of Japan, speculated that unusual weather patterns could be responsible for the blooms' surprise appearance.

He told public broadcaster NHK that violent storms had stripped trees of their leaves, which usually release a chemical that inhibits blooming before spring.

A series of unusually warm days after typhoons could also have confused the plants into flowering, he said.

"This has happened in the past, but I don't remember seeing something of this scale," he said.

Japan has been battered by a series of typhoons this year, including Jebi, which claimed 11 lives and shut down Kansai airport in September.

But Wada said the freak flowering should not affect the hugely popular cherry blossom season, which draws tourists from around the world and sees Japanese flock to hold hanami picnics in the shade of the blooms.

"The buds that opened now won't blossom in the coming spring. But only a small number of them are being observed. I don't think it will affect cherry blossom viewing (next year)," he told NHK.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 18th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Work

Creating Easy and Effective Lesson Plans: A Quick Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Jonen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Here Be Monsters: An Omnibus of Demonic ‘Oni’ Usage in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Kyushu Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Exhibit Explores Love And The Asian Female Experience In Striking Ways

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360