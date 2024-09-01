 Japan Today
national

Start of Taiji hunting season for dolphins, small whales postponed due to storm

TAIJI, Wakayama

The start of the annual hunt for dolphins and small whales, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed until Sept 5 because of tropical storm Shanshan, which is approaching the Kinki region.

According to the town's fisheries cooperative and others, boats are being secured with ropes in preparation for the strong winds, and it is expected that it will take several days after the storm has passed before they can set out, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The controversial hunting season for dolphins runs until the end of February, and for pilot whales until the end of April.

