national

State-run vaccination sites to extend operation until late November

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Defense Ministry said Thursday it will extend by around two months through late November the operations of state-run mass coronavirus vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka as Japan has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The ministry also said it will give priority to those aged 18 to 39 to reserve their shots in September at the sites, responding to an increasing number of infections among younger people. The priority slots will be set for a total of about 30,000 people.

The vaccination sites, run by the Self-Defense Forces, had been scheduled to close around Sept 25. They administer the vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc.

Residents from all over Japan can receive shots at the sites if they have vaccine vouchers issued by municipalities. The ministry accepts reservations on its website and through the Line messaging app.

The centers are currently able to inoculate 10,000 people per day in Tokyo and 5,000 in Osaka.

Keeping these state-run mass vaccination centers open through November should make it likely that the government will achieve its target of vaccinating all residents wishing to be vaccinated by November, particularly since 52% of eligible vaccine recipients (age 12+) have already been fully vaccinated and over 65% have already received one shot.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What is the point of shutting down or putting short-time limits on inoculation facilities while infections surge? Hello, keep them running until the problem ends!

This is a Japanese thing. Reminds of the new beers that come out only for a limited time, and are then seen no more even though they're wildly popular. Or how popular ramen shops are open for 2 hours a day so that long slow-moving lines of customers form outside and around the block.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It should be open, while other vaccination site in Shibuya only can handle few hundreds per day.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/08/31/national/shibuya-coronavirus-vaccine-lottery/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

