Status of train services in Japan on Sunday due to typhoon

The following are trains have been temporarily suspended on Sunday in the Tokyo metropolitan area after a powerful typhoon pounded central and eastern Japan.

JR trains

-- Tokyo metropolitan area, from morning until around noon

JR bullet trains

-- between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori at least through noon

-- between Tokyo and Shinjo all day

-- between Tokyo and Kanazawa at least through noon

-- between Tokyo and Niigata at least through noon

Tokyo Metro

-- possibly some sections on Marunouchi, Hibiya, Tozai, Chiyoda, Yurakucho and Fukutoshin lines in the morning

Toei Subway

-- possibly in the morning until safety is confirmed

Odakyu

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Keio

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Seibu

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Keikyu

-- from morning until possibly around noon

Tobu

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Minatomirai

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

Yurikamome

-- from morning until noon after safety is confirmed

Tokyo Monorail

-- from morning until safety is confirmed

© KYODO