Status of train services in Japan on Sunday due to typhoon

The following are trains have been temporarily suspended on Sunday in the Tokyo metropolitan area after a powerful typhoon pounded central and eastern Japan.
JR trains
-- Tokyo metropolitan area, from morning until around noon
JR bullet trains
-- between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori at least through noon
-- between Tokyo and Shinjo all day
-- between Tokyo and Kanazawa at least through noon
-- between Tokyo and Niigata at least through noon
Tokyo Metro
-- possibly some sections on Marunouchi, Hibiya, Tozai, Chiyoda, Yurakucho and Fukutoshin lines in the morning
Toei Subway
-- possibly in the morning until safety is confirmed
Odakyu
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Keio
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Seibu
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Keikyu
-- from morning until possibly around noon
Tobu
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Minatomirai
-- from morning until safety is confirmed
Yurikamome
-- from morning until noon after safety is confirmed
Tokyo Monorail
-- from morning until safety is confirmed© KYODO
dabestsushi
I'm glad Japan is taking the proper precautions and giving time for safety checks.
Yrral
The storm has passed, what the hold up for service
umbrellaman
I guess Tokyo equals Japan for JapanToday...
umbrellaman
Time to go check out Japantimes to get the real news