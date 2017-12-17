Still no clues to whereabouts of missing 3-year-old Fukui boy after one week

Police in Echizen, Fukui Prefecture, said Sunday they still have no leads on the fate of a three-year-old boy who disappeared from his father’s car on Dec 9.
In the one week since Ren Tanaka disappeared, more than 800 police and firefighters have searched the area where the car was parked, a nearby river and drains but no trace of the boy's whereabouts have turned up, Fuji TV reported.
Ren was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Saturday Dec 9, when his father, Ryoji, left him in the car in the parking lot of his office building. He was away from the car for about 10 minutes. When he came back, his son was gone.
Tanaka told police his son had been sitting in the front passenger seat with his seat belt fastened, but that he did not lock the car doors.
The area where the boy went missing is located near a river, and due to rain that day, the water level had risen.
Police believe he may have gotten out of the car and walked to the river where he fell in, but have also not ruled out the possibility that someone may have taken the boy from the car.
However, surrounding street security cameras show no footage of Ren walking in the area, either alone or with somebody.
Ren is approximately 100 cm tall, of thin build, and was wearing a green hooded jumper at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with any information that might help police is asked to call 0778-24-0110.© Japan Today
Brian Wheway
I am sorry to say this is not looking good.
Cricky
After a week, no not good. Dad needs to explain his movements more. And any car, van on CCT in the area need checking. After a week searching with no results, he is not there. Where?
Disillusioned
Never leave your kids in cars! Ever! It is for transport! It's not a mobile babysitter!
It's only speculation, but I think the father needs to be investigated more intensely. His story of only leaving the kid for ten minutes and the kid vanished without a trace In a busy area seems quite incredible.
Strangerland
Well hopefully the investigators speak english and read these comments, as it's not likely they would ever consider looking a the father otherwise.
Blattamexiguus
I remember a case in North London that sounds similar. Dad claimed same kinda story. But police couldn't make any headway. Story then slowly unraveled. Turned out he had killed the kid.
BTW It's illegal in many countries to leave a child unattended in a vehicle but I often see it in Japan. Even seen kids alone in cars with the engine still running. Recipe for trouble.
Kobe White Bar Owner
@Dis Totally agree, my money is on the Dad.
Strangerland
I remember a case in Japan earlier this year. Parents claimed a similar kind of story. JT posters claimed the story was unraveling. Kid was found taking shelter in a JSDF base a few days later.
Blattamexiguus
@stranger.
i remember that too.
parents put the kid out the car in a remote area and drove away to 'punish' him. He wandered off. So no surprise nothing on cctv.
this was in a built up area.
sounds like they expected to see him.
coskuri
The police always suspects the parents just in case. Here they have certainly totally stopped believing the father for 6 days. That does not look good. I hope he quickly admits what he's done of his son.