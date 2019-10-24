Storm-hit areas in Japan get more heavy rain; 60,000 advised to evacuate

Volunteers walk in the rain after the second round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour was postponed due to heavy rain at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday.

A wide swath of eastern Japan hit by flooding and landslides from Typhoon Hagibis two weeks ago braced for more heavy rains on Friday, with evacuation advisories issued for tens of thousands of people in areas surrounding Tokyo.

At least 82 people were killed when Hagibis lashed central and eastern Japan with heavy rains and high winds. Nearly a dozen are still missing and more than 300 were injured.

Authorities warned of the chance of further landslides and flooding, especially in areas hit by levee breaks that have yet to be repaired even provisionally.

An evacuation advisory was issued for 50,000 people in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, a city southwest of Tokyo that was hit hard by flooding after the typhoon. Six Sagamihara residents were killed in that storm, including a family swept away in their car, and two remain missing.

Evacuation advisories were also issued for some 10,000 in Chiba Prefecture, just east of Tokyo, which was battered by heavy winds from Typhoon Faxai in September that left some areas without power for weeks before being hit by rains from Hagibis.

The heavy rain also washed out the second round of the golf Zozo Championship at Inzai, Chiba Prefecture. "The golf course has already reached the point of saturation and it's become unplayable," said rules official Gary Young. "With more rain in the forecast and three to five inches of rain for the day (75-125mm), we thought the right decision was to call play for the day."

The rain is expected to pound the Tokyo area until evening and then move north. Total rainfall in the area around Tokyo is likely to range from 200 to 300 mm by evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Tropical storm Bualoi, which battered the Ogasawara islands south of the main Japanese archipelago on Thursday while still at typhoon strength, was headed out into the Pacific and expected to weaken to a tropical depression later on Friday.

