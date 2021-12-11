Strong quake jolts Tokyo, surrounding areas

A strong earthquake jolted Tokyo and surrounding areas in eastern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage to infrastructure.

The magnitude-5.0 quake, which occurred around 12:30 p.m., measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ibaraki Prefecture northeast of the capital and other areas, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The focus was at a depth of 50 kilometers, with the epicenter in southern Ibaraki, the agency said.

